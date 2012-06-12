Asda: CSC market is growing quickly

Asda has increased the number of CSCs such as the Nikon J1 it has available for sale

A spokesperson for Asda, has said that he believes the compact system camera market is in a rapid ascent as customers start to understand the benefits.

Speaking to TechRadar, Matt Collinge, camera buyer for Asda said, "We're finding that although this market is growing quickly, it is still some way behind the DSLR market. I think the UK consumer is beginning to understand this market and the benefits it brings."

Recently, the firm has expanded the amount of compact system cameras it offers for sale on its website, which includes the Nikon 1 J1, Pentax Q and Olympus PEN E-PL3.

In the UK, data suggests that compact system cameras account for around a third of interchangeable lens camera sales, with companies such as Panasonic predicting that they will overtake DSLR sales in the next couple of years. In Japan, CSC sales have already reached 51%.

Quality

Collinge said, "As more and more people invest into these products and consumers realise just how much better the quality of the image is against the mobile phone, or even the DSC products, I think we will see growth start to ramp up."

"The market will continue to grow and become more mainstream, however I think it will be a couple of years before we see this market overtake DSLR."

Currently, Asda also sells DSLR cameras such as the Nikon D3100 and Canon 1100D, both online and in store. The company believes that most people buying cameras from the firm have already done their research online before making the decision to purchase.