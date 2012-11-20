Telstra Samsung Galaxy Note 2 not launching this year

When Samsung officially confirmed the Galaxy Note 2 was launching in Australia this month it seems it failed to mention that it wasn't launching on all carriers simultaneously.

Telstra this week confirmed that while it will be stocking the massive phone/tablet hybrid, it won't actually be selling the device until "early next year".

In a post on its Exchange blog, Telstra Web Producer Leigh Price stated, "Well, we can now confirm that Telstra are bringing the Samsung Galaxy Note II to Australia's largest 4G-enabled network early next year. This will bring the number of 4G devices available to Telstra customers to 20."

Pricing information is being held until closer to release date, but either way the news is a blow to potential customers expecting an imminent launch on Telstra's network.

Noted on Optus this week

Meanwhile, rival 4G telco Optus is shipping the device this week, with pre-orders for the phone claiming a sic to eight day shipping timeframe.

Vodafone, which Samsung also claimed would be selling the device, has kept quiet about its planned Note 2 release.

With more than 20 million Note 2 handsets expected to sell, the delay could prove frustrating enough for Telstra customers to switch networks.

Via: CNet