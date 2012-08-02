Sony Xperia SL revealed to be beefed up Xperia S

The Xperia S may have only arrived earlier this year, but it looks like it's successor is already being lined up in the form of the Sony Xperia SL.

A quick glance at the leaked images of the Xperia SL though, and you'd be forgiven for thinking we're just getting confused with the Xperia S as the handsets sport an identical chassis.

The difference, according to Chinese site ePrice, is under the hood, where the Xperia SL packs a beefier processor and updated operating system.

Credit: ePrice

More power, new software and extra colours!

Apparently the Xperia SL will come packing a dual-core 1.7GHz Qualcomm S3 processor – up from the 1.5GHz chip Sony packed into the Xperia S.

The Xperia SL will reportedly ship with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, whereas the Xperia S ran Android 2.3 Gingerbread out of the box, which was a little disappointing (although Sony has since released an ICS update for it).

And if that wasn't enough, Sony has also added a couple of new colour options to the Xperia SL's palette, with silver and pink joining the black and white options we saw with the Xperia S.

It's still unclear when (if ever) the Sony Xperia SL will be released and how much it will cost, but we'd expect it to carry a price tag somewhere in the region of £450 ($700), if the Xperia S is anything to go by.

From ePrice via Engdaget