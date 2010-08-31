Samsung's next Bada phone: the Wave 723

Samsung has proved it still loves its latest OS baby, by bringing out the Samsung Wave 723, powered by Bada.

The Koreans' proprietary smartphone platform has only had the Samsung Wave to champion its cause so far, but now that party of one will now be a, well, party of two.

The new Samsung Wave 723 isn't going to blow your mind spec-wise: the Super AMOLED screen of the original Wave is dropped in favour of a 3.2-inch LCD.

However, there are some other nicer additions to the hardware to chew through: a 5MP camera with flash and the latest 802.11n Wi-Fi spec help make it appear a little more next generation.

App happy

An Auto-Scaling UI feature means that developers for the Bada platform can easily convert their apps for the Wave 723 - this hints at a less-than-WVGA resolution for the phone compared to its Wave bigger brother.

There's also a leather flip cover in the box too, so you can pretend your phone is like one of those fancy calculators from the 1980s.

We're told that the Samsung Wave will be launching in Germany from September, "and will be gradually rolled out to other European markets" in the near future.

The UK release date is set as the rather vague 'final quarter of 2010; and UK pricing has not been confirmed - but as you're probably painfully aware by now, TechRadar will be at IFA this year and will try and seek out the new Samsung Wave 723 on Samsung's stand.