Nokia slowly turning fortunes around, but it's still got a way to go

Things are looking up over at Nokia as the Finnish firm posted a healthy profit for the final quarter of 2012.

Nokia managed to rack up €8.04 billion (around £6.76 billion/$10.7 billion) of profit during the last three months of 2012, which is 33 per cent up on the same period in 2011 and a massive 714 per cent gain on the third quarter in 2012.

The firm also highlights that it experienced a turbulent start to the year and this is reflected in its annual profit dipping 93 per cent year-on-year between '11 and '12.

Lumia is shifting

When it comes down to device sales Nokia shifted 4.4 million Lumia handsets - including the Lumia 920 and Lumia 820 - in the final quarter of last year which sounds impressive until you compare it to the competition.

In the same period Apple managed to sell 47.8 million iPhones – which puts Nokia's position in the market into its true perspective.

The upturn at the end of 2012 is a positive sign for the firm and Windows Phone – which Nokia now relies solely on for its smartphones – and we hope it can continue this upwards trend in 2013.

