Nokia targets the One in second round of HTC patent pile on

Amidst rumors marketing executives are making a mass exodus from HTC and a release delay of the First in the U.K., the Taiwanese company closes out the week with more legal trouble courtesy of Nokia.

AllThingsD reported Thursday that Nokia has followed up on a year-old patent infringement lawsuit filed against HTC with two new actions this week.

Between a second complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission and a new federal lawsuit in California, Nokia has added nine additional patents for a grand total of 50 infringement claims lobbed in HTC's direction.

HTC had little to say in response beyond its intentions to "consider all legal options to protect our rights."

HTC One ban?

Nokia accuses HTC of shifting any patent infringement blame onto its suppliers - a claim that's falling upon deaf ears.

"We began actions against HTC in 2012 to end the unauthorized use of our proprietary innovations and technologies," Nokia asserted.

"Since then, despite the German courts confirming infringements of Nokia patents in HTC products, HTC has shown no intention to end its practices. We have therefore taken these further steps to hold HTC accountable for its actions."

According to Foss Patents, Nokia's second ITC complaint appears to be aimed at a full U.S. import ban on the HTC One, which is listed as one of the devices implicated.

Six patents singled out in the most recent ITC complaint include delivery of new features, video encoding/decoding, radio frequency components and "app-specific permissions."