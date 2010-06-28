Nokia mocks Apple iPhone 4 antenna problems

Nokia has taken no time in mocking Apple and its iPhone 4 problems, by releasing a tongue-in-cheek 'How do you hold your Nokia?' feature.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you won't have failed to have noticed that Apple's iPhone 4 release was overshadowed with the fact that the phone's antenna fails to work properly when you hold the phone in your left hand.

Nokia knows this and has written a feature that shows you the many ways you can hold a Nokia phone, without reception woes.

Shown on its official Nokia conversations blog, the piece may not explicitly name-check Apple but it is easy to see which company it is taking the Michael out of.

As the feature explains: "The key function on any Nokia device is its ability to make phone calls. After all, that's why we know them universally as mobile phones (or smart phones, feature phones or mobile computers – though the same grip styles work for those, too).

"One of the main things we've found about the 1 billion plus Nokia devices that are in use today is that when making a phone call, people generally tend to hold their phone like a…. well, like a phone."

Hold your own

The blog goes on to note: "Of course, feel free to ignore all of the above because realistically, you're free to hold your Nokia device any way you like. And you won't suffer any signal loss. Cool, huh?"

Nokia has been a bit of a whipping boy for the mobile phone world recently. Overshadowed by both Google and Apple, the company's phones aren't exactly flavour of the month at the moment.

So it is good to see that the company still has a little bit of humour left in it.

UPDATE

It seems that Nokia hasn't exactly been without its reception woes. There are a number of videos on YouTube showing that its phones also drop reception when held.

Nokia maybe should have checked this out before making fun of its opposition.

One of the videos of Nokia's own antenna problems is below (thanks to commenters 'healeydave' and 'dvs' for the heads-up).

Via The Next Web