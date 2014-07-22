Meet the handset claiming to be the 'world's fastest smartphone'

Trending

But is the Xiaomi Mi 4 the real deal?

Xiaomi may not be particularly well known outside of China, but in its homeland it's a huge company with a dedicated following - and it's just launched a new smartphone in the form of the Xiaomi Mi 4.

With a 2.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 processor and 3GB of RAM, Xiaomi reckons the Mi 4 is the 'world's fastest smartphone'.

It does ever so slightly trump the 2.3GHz quad-core 801 chip and 3GB of RAM found inside the Sony Xperia Z2, so it has some decent grounding for its claim.

As well as a decent amount of power the Mi 4 also boasts a 5-inch full HD display, the choice of either 16GB or 64GB of internal storage, a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front snapper and a 3080mAh battery.

Apple-like

In terms of design it looks like Xiaomi has taken a leaf out of Apple's book with a stainless steel band encompassing the slender device.

Price wise the Xiaomi Mi 4 is quoted at a rather affordable $320 (around £190, AU$340) for the 16GB model, and $400 (around £240, AU$430) for the 64GB variant.

Xiaomi has previously said that it wants to expand its reach in global markets, although it's not clear how far reaching the Mi 4 will be - it may well be an import only option in many countries.

