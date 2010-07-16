Jobs offers free cases to all iPhone 4 users

Steve Jobs has taken to the stage in Cupertino to offer free cases to all disgruntled iPhone 4 users.

Apple has acknowledged there's a problem with the antenna and has offered users a free case as a way to rectify the issue.

However, Jobs said Apple can't make enough Bumpers to offer everyone one of those, so will be offering alternatives:

"We're going to send you a free case. We can't make enough bumpers. No way we can make enough in the quarter. So we're going to source some cases and give you a choice."

iPhone 4 refunds too

Users who have bought an iPhone 4 bumper will be able to get a refund, and the refunds will apply to all iPhone 4s bought from opening day to 30 September.

Users will also be able to return (undamaged) iPhone 4s to Apple stores for a full refund with no restocking fee up to 30 days after purchase, as the company clearly goes into damage limitation mode.

Early estimates predict this could cost Apple up to £120 million if everyone eligible for the case takes up the offer, but this is miniscule compared to the cost of a full product recall.

You can see the full report of the Apple iPhone 4 press conference here.

TechRadar has contacted a number of Apple iPhone case and peripherals manufacturers to guage their response to the latest news.

Stay tuned for updates.