iOS 4.0: Apple to announce this week

No sooner than the iPad is out of the door, Apple moves on to the next major announcement – the latest update to the operating system for the iPhone, which is set to be made later this week.

iPad officially sold 300,000 units on day one. Yet Apple is not a company to kick back and celebrate before making its next major press announcement.

iOS 4.0 sneak peek

Apple will unveil its plans for iOS 4.0 this Thursday, April 8 at a media event in Cupertino, set to kick off at 10am Pacific Time on Apple's campus, to give us a "sneak peek" into the future of the iPhone's OS.

TechRadar will be sure to cover the event live, but there is already rampant speculation as to what new additions Apple could make to the iPhone's OS.

Engadget claims that there will be three distinct types of new iPhone OS software (4.0, 4.1 and 4.0.1), hinting at the possibility of multiple new iPhone models – or (less interestingly) perhaps simply referring to iOS 4.0 on the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad.

While multi-tasking and Flash support seem massively unlikely upgrades to the iPhone (seeing as the iPad doesn't feature them) it will be interesting to see what the new OS brings to the party.

Stay tuned for the full details this coming Thursday.

