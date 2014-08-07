Here's a volley of potential iPhone 6 specs and features

There are already loads of iPhone 6 rumours out there and, well, now there are a few more, along with an apparent confirmation of some of the existing ones.

A source speaking to Venture Beat has detailed all sorts of information, including that the iPhone 6 will be made from a very hard material, tougher than Gorilla Glass, but not as hard as sapphire, which could explain why it failed a sapphire-safe scratch test.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg. The source also claimed that while the 4.7-inch model will ship in mid-September, the 5.5-inch handset will be several weeks to a month later, which ties into existing rumours about production issues.

Power up

They also 'confirm' that the iPhone 6 will have a new A8 chip, clocked at 2.0GHz per core, which will apparently allow for a noticeably faster response time and graphics rendering, compared to the 1.3GHz A7 chip found in the iPhone 5S.

Interestingly the source also says that NFC will be in, allowing the phones to be used for mobile payments, which is an idea that's popped up before.

Other nuggets of information include that it will apparently support faster Wi-Fi than previous models, support Category 6 LTE, allowing 4G speeds of up to 300Mbps and that it will have a slightly faster, more accurate fingerprint reader.

The source adds that Apple has been 'playing around' with technology which would authenticate Beats headphones on iPhones using the lightning connector, though didn't say whether this would actually make it into the phone.

The source finished by saying that changes sometimes happen at the last minute, so some of these features may be subject to change, which is probably true, but it's also a handy way of covering their back if this all turns out to be nonsense.

Still, it largely lines up with what we've heard already, so you never know, they might be on to something.