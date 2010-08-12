Google unveils Chrome-to-Android link up

Google has announced it's making its Chrome to Phone browser extension available to all, taking it out of closed beta.

This move means users of Android phones and Chrome desktop browsers can install the extension and simply push whatever content they're looking at to their handset.

This means that if you're looking at a map, or watching a video on YouTube, the Android handset will recognise this and open the web page in that application instead.

Out of the cage

Google first announced this feature at Google I/O earlier in the year, but it's only now that it's become available to the general public.

However, this isn't going to be great news for all UK Android users; only phones running Android 2.2 will be able to download the necessary Chrome to Phone application.

This means only those with unlocked Google Nexus One and HTC Desire handsets can currently test out the awesomeness of being able to wirelessly sync between the two platforms.

Head on over to the official Chrome to Phone page in your Chrome Browser to download the extension and try it out for yourself if you're one of the lucky ones - we've just installed it in about five minutes and it works like a dream.

See a video of it in action if you don't believe us: