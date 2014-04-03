Galaxy S5 Zoom leak shows less bulge and more megapixels

The goal of Samsung's Galaxy S Zoom variants is to combine a dedicated camera and phone so the one device can replace two of yours, and the Galaxy S5 Zoom might actually accomplish that.

The latest leak, from Gotta Be Mobile, shows a smartphone with a much smaller camera housing than its predecessor, the Galaxy S4 Zoom.

Does that mean you might be able to carry around the S5 Zoom without needing a separate holster for it?

One can certainly hope, and that's exactly how it looks in this image.

See what we mean? (credit: Gotta Be Mobile)

More megapixels

A smartphone with an advanced camera is great, but it's only really useful if it's as portable as a regular smartphone. The reduction in size here is the logical measure for Samsung to take.

That said, this S5 Zoom photo leak is unsubstantiated at this time.

The source who leaked this image also reported that the Galaxy S5 Zoom will sport a whopping 20-megapixel camera with 10x optical zoom, up from the Galaxy S4 Zoom's 16 megapixels.

And previous rumors have credited the S5 Zoom with a 4.8-inch displays of unknown HD resolution, NFC, and Android 4.4: KitKat.

Meanwhile the new Zoom's durable counterpart, the Samsung Galaxy S5 Active, is rumored to be heading for at least two US carriers.