Everything Everywhere delighted with Ofcom's 4G decision

Everything Everywhere has inevitably welcomed Ofcom's controversial decision to allow the network to use its 1800 MHz spectrum for 4G.

Everything Everywhere, the amalgamation of Orange and T-Mobile, has essentially been given a headstart in the race for 4G, the next generation of mobile internet.

"Ofcom's decision to make 4G available this year is great news for the UK," said an Everything Everywhere spokesperson.

"Consumers will soon be able to benefit from the much greater mobile speeds that 4G will deliver.

"4G will drive investment, employment and innovation and we look forward to making it available later this year, delivering superfast mobile broadband to the UK."

Reallocation

The company has been given the green light to reallocate part of the spectrum that it owns the licence for, something that the other networks cannot do.

That has led to a huge row, as competitors urged Ofcom not to allow the change, insisting that this would hand the telecoms giant a big advantage until they can buy more spectrum to allow 4G in an auction next year.

Vodafone has already issued an angry reaction to the decision and is likely to be joined in its ire by the other networks aside, of course, from the beneficiaries.