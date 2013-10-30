Amazon phone may arrive in 2014 with 3D gesture and eye tracking

There's been plenty of buzz around a possible Amazon phone, and just when we thought the rumours had run out, they pull us back in.

The latest word, according to AppleInsider, is that the phone will use 3D gesture and eye-tracking control for input and will arrive in the second quarter of 2014.

The phone will apparently have six camera modules, four of which will be VGAs, one on each of the device's four corners. These will be the ones that detect 3D gesture and eye tracking.

There will also be a 13-megapixel camera on the rear and a 12-megapixel front-facer, while the phone is said to have a 4.7-inch touch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor.

This all comes from people "familiar with the company's plans," but AppleInsider states that the same sources have been on the money with their information in the past.

No TV box for 2013

The Amazon phone isn't all we're hearing about though. AllthingsD is reporting that Amazon's adventure into our living rooms is facing delays, with the rumoured Amazon TV box apparently not touching down until, most likely, spring 2014.

There are a number of possible reasons for the delay, but the favourite going around right now is that Amazon doesn't believe its effort is distinguished enough from its competitors right now.

The Amazon TV was believed to be arriving towards the end of this year but time is quickly running out. Still, we'd rather wait and see a stronger contender that really gives Apple TV and Roku a run for their money.