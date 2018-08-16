Nikon releases fourth teaser video for its upcoming Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras

Nikon has released a fourth teaser video for its upcoming Z6 and Z7 full-frame mirrorless cameras, ahead of the August 23 launch event.

At just over 30 seconds long, this video focuses on lenses – unlike the previous videos Nikon has released in the build-up to the launch, we don't actually see the rumored Z6 and Z6 mirrorless cameras.

With an all-new lens mount already confirmed by Nikon, the video adds fuel to the rumors that we're likely to see an ultra-fast 58mm f/0.95 prime lens at some point. It opens with a shot of the company's manual focus 58mm f/1.2 lens, the fastest optic the company currently makes.

The video is accompanied by a caption saying 'Nikkor lenses have offered photographers ever more ways to express themselves. To pursue and control the essence of light is at the heart of this journey, from now into the next 100 years.'