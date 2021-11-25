New Zealanders can now get Amazon Australia’s Black Friday deals

This year is the first time that Kiwis will be able to shop Black Friday deals on Amazon Australia, and while the official date is tomorrow (November 26), the deals are already pouring in.

While New Zealanders don’t have access to every deal from Amazon AU, you’ll be able to see what items can be delivered to NZ by heading to Amazon’s Black Friday homepage. Note that prices are listed in Australian dollars, with a price conversion available at checkout.

With so many discounts on offer, we’ve dug through the site to find six standout deals that ship to New Zealand. If you don’t see anything you like below, you can head to our dedicated Black Friday in New Zealand page, where we’re rounding up more deals to shop right now.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB or 256GB) Get AU$100 credit Oculus Quest 2 (128GB or 256GB) | Get AU$100 credit on Amazon Australia While there’s no actual discount here, if you pick up the Oculus Quest 2 from Amazon this Black Friday period you’ll also get a AU$100 store credit. The credit applies whether you buy the 128GB model or the 256GB version, and we think it’s a pretty sweet trade-off. Just purchase the Oculus Quest 2 before 11:59pm AEDT on November 29 and AU$100 will be credited to your Amazon account (note a few exclusions do apply).

Fitbit Sense Lowest price Fitbit Sense | AU$449 AU$298 (save AU$151) The lowest price we can find for the Fitbit Sense in New Zealand is NZ$399, and plenty of retailers are still selling it at its full price of NZ$449. With that in mind, this deal from Amazon Australia is excellent, and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen it at AU$298 (about NZ$311). The Fitbit Sense focuses on mental wellbeing as well as physical workout tracking, and now you can get it for less in all colours.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Best price Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook | MediaTek P60T / 4GB RAM / 128GB eMCP | AU$499 AU$275 (save AU$224) This Amazon deal has knocked 45% off the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook, and think it’s an absolute steal. We rate this device as one of the best student laptops in New Zealand, and you’d be paying close to full price for it if buying from a local retailer. The 2-in-1 has a 10-inch display and a keyboard that can be detached entirely, so it’s a great choice if you want something highly portable.

Apple AirPods Pro New AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$349 (save AU$50) These are the refreshed AirPods Pro, which Apple only came out with in October, so we were surprised to see them get a discount for Black Friday. The major change with these true wireless earbuds is an updated MagSafe charging case, so while it’s nice to see this price drop, we wouldn’t recommend upgrading if you already own the original AirPods Pro. Buy from Amazon Australia and you’ll get AU$50 off.