Move over Star Wars – Avengers: Infinity War is here with the trailer of the year

The biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost upon us, with Avengers: Infinity War (and its as yet untitled sequel) acting as the culmination of everything we've watched over the last 20-odd Marvel films.

First teased during the end credits of 2012's The Avengers, the ultimate supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin) is finally stepping out of the shadows, ready to take on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with an almost completed Infinity Gauntlet.

Now, we have the first trailer for what is sure to be one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, and without going into too much detail here, there are plenty of surprises offered in the video below (make sure you stay til the very end).

Holy cow! So much to process here — Vision (Paul Bettany) in human form, Captain America (Chris Evans) with a beard and no shield, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) with a new suit, Black Widow with blonde hair, and of course, the final reveal at the end of the trailer... It just keeps getting more and more epic. With all due respect to the awesome-looking Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War has just claimed best trailer of 2017.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige described the film as the closing chapter of the MCU's Phase 3, stating that “we’ve got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that’s come before — intentionally.”

Sounds somewhat ominous in regards to the fates of many of our favorite characters. We'll have to wait until April 25, 2018 to find out who makes it out of the Infinity War alive!