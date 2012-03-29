UK looking into new iPad 4G marketing claim

The UK is set to follow Australia and look into whether or not Apple is misleading customers based in Britain with its 4G claims for the iPad 3.

The UK is currently not equipped for 4G speeds and given that the new iPad is all singing and dancing about its 4G capabilities, this has brought Apple to the attention of the Advertising Standards Authority.

According to Pocket-Lint, the ASA is looking into claims that Apple is misleading the public with the advertising of the new iPad.

Caught for not speeding

This is after Apple offered refunds to anyone in Australia who bought an iPad and felt they were misled by the company's advertising Down Under.

"We are aware of the news from Australia regarding the iPad 4G marketing claim," explained an ASA spokeswoman.

"Without going through due process we can't say whether the [UK] ad is likely to be problematic.

"If anyone has concerns about the iPad ad then they can lodge a complaint with us and we will establish whether or not there is a problem under the Code."

So, there's no action as of yet but if you feel that you have bought an iPad and expected it to be much faster then the ASA could be the place to go.

It's like the Region 1/Region 2 DVD debate all over again – except with much more expensive bits of kit.

Via Pocket-Lint