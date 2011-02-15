Android Honeycomb to get video editing app

The Motorola Xoom will be the first tablet to feature Android 3.0

The big news from Eric Schmidt's MWC keynote might have been his overtures to bring Nokia to Android but the speech was full of newsworthy morsels.

One of the big snippets was the unveiling of Movie Studio, a new piece of video editing software for Android Honeycomb tablets like the forthcoming Motorola XOOM.

Movie Studio, which was built from scratch for Android 3.0, appears to offer simple timeline-based editing as well as HD video support, a series of effects and transitions and audio support.

Naturally, it will also enable uploads straight to YouTube, which will allow more polished vids to hit the web rather than rugged footage presented as one clip.

iMovie killer?

The game changer for mobile video editing was Apple's mobile version of iMovie, which debuted on the iPhone 4. It's likely to be a feature for the iPad when the device is upgraded this Spring.

Google will be hoping that new Android tablet owners will be able to boast similar skills when editing video with their Honeycomb devices, starting with the impressive-looking XOOM.

We'd love to see this app converted for Android smartphones too and we see no reason why it couldn't be.

We don't know a huge amount about Movie Studio yet, but we'll be keeping our ears to the ground for more information.