Sony launches world's lightest Blu-ray viewer

As far as laptops go, Sony's Vaio range is generally a good bet for those looking for quality and reliability, with the latest packing in a Blu-ray player, 256GB SSD and 16:9 ratio LED backlit screen.

Oh, and did we also mention that it looks the mutt's nuts too?

You want spec? We got spec coming out of our eyes. The Sony VAIO TT (well, the top end model at least) will pack in a Blu-ray drive, 256GB solid state hard drive and an LED-backlit screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Portable Blu-ray viewer

It could well prove to be the ultimate portable Blu-ray viewer, in addition to giving you the option of watching your Blu-rays through the more traditional TV via its 1080p HDMI output.

It's always nice to have a new gadget to obsess over and we may well consider making our October obsession the Sony Vaio TT.

"We knew that Sony was about to call it a day with the successful TZ Series and this looks like something really special" says editor of What Laptop, Michael Browne.

"Sure it's expensive but it looks like it has state-of-the-art written all over it. No doubt the online penny-pinchers are already bemoaning the fact it's not a £150 Netbook."

TT roolz

Even the name is pretty good (though we're not sure what Audi is going to make of it…)

It also packs in the usual gubbins, with two USB ports, webcam, Bluetooth and a zippy Intel Centrino 2 processor.

Available in black, red or 'champagne gold', the Vaio TT will retail from $2,000 through to $2,750 for the fully kitted out Blu-ray/SSD version.

No UK pricing or release date as yet. TechRadar will be attending an exclusive Sony Vaio press event next Tuesday, so stay tuned for more news direct from Sony UK.