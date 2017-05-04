Is OnePlus teasing the OnePlus 4, or is it just a big Star Wars fan?

This is not the OnePlus you're looking for... or, is it? The web is currently enjoying the annual May 4, #StarWarsDay and brands are jumping on the social media phenomenon – including smartphone firm OnePlus.

The company has posted an image on Twitter that’s both a tribute to Star Wars and seemingly teasing the OnePlus 4.

The shot shows a big ‘4’ between what at first glance looks like two dueling lightsabers, but on closer inspection are actually the edges of two phones.

Don't get too excited though, as this isn't a sly look at the new OnePlus 4 – it's just the OnePlus 3T.

But, while the image may be nothing more than a simple celebration of the epic space saga, we can't help but feel there may be a hidden message here.

May the 4th be with you! #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/QHxyCKFqoCMay 4, 2017

May the OnePlus 4 be with you

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei added to the speculation with a retweet of his firm's post, which included a couple of emoji that could be seen as suggestive.

May the 4th be with you! 🤔😉 https://t.co/mHyMQaYU3GMay 4, 2017

While this does suggest the next phone could be called the OnePlus 4, rather than the OnePlus 5 as has been widely rumored online, we're not getting carried away.

Only yesterday a Weibo post by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau was picked up as a OnePlus 4 teaser, only to later be confirmed as a post celebrating China's labor day.

We're hoping to see the launch of the new OnePlus flagship phone in the next month or two, so you shouldn't have too long to wait to find out what the Chinese firm has in store.