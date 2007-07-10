MySpace named in top 5 worst websites

MySpace is visited by 10 million different people in the UK every month

Time magazine has named what it says are the five worst websites on the internet. The list includes the hyper-popular MySpace social networking site, as well as the virtual worldly Second Life page.

Time named MySpace among the five worst websites despite also naming the social networking site in its '50 Coolest Websites of 2006' list last year.

"It's by far the most popular social network, and one of the top ten online destinations overall. And, yes, Time.com named MySpace one of our 50 Coolest Websites of 2006," the article says. "But since then, things have taken an ugly turn, and we're not just talking about poor page design."

MySpace: Worst websites ever?

Time says that the influx of false profiles and spamming on MySpace has made it a very unattractive site to visit in 2007. Do you agree?

The other websites on the list were dating site eHarmony.com , invitation site Evite.com and also avatar creation page Meez.com .