Twitter clamps down on third-party apps

Twitter has laid-down strong new privacy guidelines, with third-party apps needing to re-request permission if they want access to users' direct messages.

In a post on the company's official blog, Twitter says you can deny permissions to to apps you no longer wish to have access to your personal info.

The post reads: "Beginning today, we're giving you more control over what information you share with third-party applications. Apps that you use to access your direct messages will ask for your permission again.

"By the end of the month, applications that do not need access to your direct messages will no longer have it, and you can continue to use these apps as usual."

Connecting with apps

The company has also changed the way users interact with apps from the point of download, allowing you to determine exactly what permissions you give to those third-party applications.

The blog continues: "When you first connect an application to Twitter, we'll give you more detailed information about what you're allowing the app to do with your account.

"These activities may include reading your Tweets, seeing who you follow, updating your profile, posting Tweets on your behalf, or accessing your direct messages.

"If you're not comfortable with the level of access an application requests, simply say "No, thanks"."

Twitter seems to have a love-hate relationship with third-party clients. On one hand it praises them for allowing users to connect their accounts with other social networks, while it has admitted that it doesn't want apps that compete with its official smartphone portals.

The company is also rumoured to be heavily interested in buying-up British-based client Tweetdeck, although that story seems to have cooled in recent weeks.