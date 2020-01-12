How to watch Doctor Who online: stream season 12 free from the UK or abroad

Daleks, time lords, the tardis - it's all back and bigger than ever as the latest season of Doctor Who comes time travelling to our TV screens. But of course, for any fans of the show, you will want to know what the best way to watch Doctor Who season 12 online.

Watch Doctor Who season 12 online: when's it on? Episodes of Doctor Who air on BBC One. Each episode goes live on Sunday at 7pm GMT. You can either tune in on your TV or head on over to TVplayer.com to watch Doctor Who season 12 online.

With 10 episodes set to air in this latest season, Whovians are set to get a strong dose of action from the latest doctor - Jodie Whittaker. A few episodes in and we can tell you it's shaping up to be a seriously strong season.

We've already had both the Christmas special and New Year's special, both of which were two of the longest episodes in Doctor Who history so for anyone who is behind, now is the time to catch up and watch Doctor Who season 12 online.

Need even more reason to catch all of the action? Just a few episodes in and this series has been especially star-packed with guest appearances from the likes of Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry with plenty more scheduled across the rest of the episodes.

Ready to watch Doctor Who season 12 online? We've listed everything you'll need to know about catching the latest episodes below. There's even ways to watch if you're currently living abroad or happen to be on holiday as each episode airs.

How to watch Doctor Who online for free in the UK:

Watching Doctor Who for anyone in the UK will be a breeze. Simply head on over to BBC One every Sunday at 7pm to see all of the action live as it happens.

Rather watch episodes from your laptop, tablet, mobile or other device? Luckily, that's still possible. Simply head to either the BBC iPlayer app or the TVPlayer service. Both are completely free to use and will give full access to each episode as they air.

Stream Doctor Who from anywhere else in the world for free:

Away on holiday or currently living abroad while this latest season airs? Sadly, this will mean the Doctor Who episodes are geo-blocked for you. Luckily there's an easy solution to remedy this.

All you have to do is appear like you're back in the UK thanks to the use of a VPN. A VPN is a tool that alters your IP address to make it look like you're somewhere else - perfect for trying to stream TV.

Our vote for the best VPN service goes to ExpressVPN but how do you install one and how can that be used to watch Doctor Who season 12 online? Read on to answer all of these questions.

1. Download and install a VPN

The best and easiest way to stream these latest episodes of Doctor Who for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free, too.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and the best legal way to stream all of the new series of Doctor Who.

How to watch Doctor Who in the US

American fans, you're in luck! BBC America is showing all of the episodes of Doctor Who so you don't have to miss out. Just like in the UK, episodes air every Sunday at 8pm ET, 8pm PT. Head on over to the BBC America website to find out more about how to watch Doctor Who Season 12 online in the US.

Watch old episodes of Doctor Who online

New to the Doctor Who franchise? There's a lot to catch up on but luckily, no matter where you are, it's easy to watch all of the Doctor Who episodes:



Watch all the series of 'new' Doctor Who from the UK

Doctor Who has a very long history and unfortunately there is no easy way to watch every episode ever. However, BBC has stepped on up in heroic fashion to offer you everything since the show returned in 2005. That means you can catch up a wealth of content over on BBC iPlayer.

The show was also free to watch on the Amazon Prime subscription for a while but will now cost you per episode if you look to go that way. Looking for a full session of binge-watching? Britbox will be the way to go, with all the classic Doctor Who dating from its first ever episodes in the 60s. However, Britbox will require a VPN to circumvent its geo-restriction if you're abroad – scroll up for all the info on that.

Watch previous Doctor Who seasons online in the US

Doctor Who fans Stateside can also revisit old episodes of the programme via the Britbox service mentioned above.