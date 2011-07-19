Star Wars Blu-ray extras to be previewed in iOS app

iOS device owners will get a sneak preview at the Star Wars Blu-ray extras

The special features for the forthcoming Star Wars saga Blu-ray box-set will be unveiled in a new iOS application to be launched this week.

The Star Wars Blu-ray: Early Access application, according to Engadget, will arrive on iPhone and iPad this Wednesday.

It promises to offer the first glimpse at over 40 hours of features set to be bundled-in with the eagerly-anticipated hi-def release.

The application, which will feature never-before-seen concept art, props and models from the LucasFilm archives as well as new cast and crew interviews will be a free download from iTunes on Wednesday.

Sneak preview

Star Wars: The Complete Saga, set for Blu-ray release on September 16th, is undoubtedly the biggest high definition release since Blu-ray ousted HD-DVD in the great HD format war of 07-08.

Both the app and the current iteration of the Blu-ray release will be on show at the annual Comic Con expo in San Diego which kicks-off on Thursday.

We're excited to get our hands on this free app, as judging by the screenshots there looks to be a certain amount of interactive twisting and turning of concept drawings going on.