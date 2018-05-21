Here's a closer look at the new LEGO sets you can buy later this year

Pick the LEGOs you'll put under the tree this year

LEGO unveiled all of the biggest new sets that it will release through the end of 2018 at a big preview event in New York City last week.

Fans of Harry Potter, the MCU or DCU, Star Wars or the Incredibles can buy some amazing buildable sets from their favorite films (or pretend they're buying them for their kids).

And parents of tech-minded kiddos can pick from a ton of connected toys, from app-controlled cars to customizable roller coasters, that will both entertain and teach young ones about coding. These could easily vie for a spot on our best toys list!

We've got the lowdown on the pricing, release dates, and number of pieces in each of the coolest LEGO sets we saw this week. Read on to get your block on!