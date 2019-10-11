Hands-on Pixelbook Go images reveal the upcoming Chromebook in full

We've previously heard that Google would follow up its Pixelbook – the company's flagship Chromebook – with a lighter and more affordable product than its premium predecessor, and now we've just gotten our best look at the Pixelbook Go yet.

Thanks to a trusted source close to 9to5Google, the Pixelbook Go has been revealed in full, with extensive shots of the device itself in a salmon color scheme (visit the original article for a full gallery of images).

This is not the Pixelbook 2 that we once expected

The "Not Pink" Pixelbook Go and its ribbed texture. [Image credit: 9to5Google] (Image credit: 9to5Google)

Ribbed for your pleasure

As pointed out by 9to5Google, the Pixelbook Go prominently sports a textured bottom panel, which features a colorful, ribbed panel coated in an apparently "grippy" material that "feels somewhat similar to a washboard or the roof of a dog's mouth".

The top half of the laptop, however, features a more traditionally smooth finish, although it's also subtly tinged with a pink-ish hue.

As for ports, the left side of the Pixelbook Go is seen sporting a USB-C port, charging indicator LED, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the other side is home to a second USB-C connection.

With the unit opened, you'll see more of that pink tinge on the Pixelbook Go's notably MacBook-esque lower half, including the keyboard and trackpad, while the top half is home to a 13.3-inch display and rather prominent black bezel.

The MacBook-esque Pixelbook Go layout. [Image credit: 9to5Google] (Image credit: 9to5Google)

As far as specs are concerned, 9to5Google hasn't found anything new to add since the last time it delved into the upcoming Chromebook's internals.

This means that we can still likely expect a range of configurations that variably boast Intel Core m3, i5, or i7 processors, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, Full HD or 4K touch displays, and 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage.

These options will all share two front-firing speakers, a 2MP front-facing camera (capable 1080p at 60fps), the Titan C chipset, the aforementioned two USB-C ports and headphone jack, and arrive in both "Just Black" and "Not Pink" configurations.

It's worth noting that the unit that 9to5Google managed to get its hands on is a prototype – identifiable by the placeholder logo in the spot where we'd expect the Google 'G' – so any of the aforementioned details are technically subject to change, although we don't expect they'll do so considerably.

There's no word currently on when the Pixelbook Go will be available and in which regions it will launch, but we'll very likely hear more about it at the upcoming Google event on October 15, where the company is expected to launch its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL handsets.