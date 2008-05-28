UK game charts, GTA IV stands firm

GTA 4 remains top of this week’s UK Chartrack Top 40, while Nintendo’s Wii Fit drops off the chart due to stock shortages and EA’s costly Rock Band limps into the top ten at number six.

Nintendo assures TechRadar that plenty more Wii Fit stock is being shipped to retail, with a rep expressing some dismay at the fact that the Japanese gaming giant was, yet again, unable to meet rampant demand for its latest must-have Wii game/fitness technology.

Rock Band price slashed

Retailers are already slashing the cost of EA’s over-priced Rock Band, with Play.com knocking £40 off the RRP – with the total game and instruments package now costing £140

Three quarters of all people who purchased Rock Band (unsurprisingly) also bought the instrument controller bundle. Well, it wouldn’t be much fun without it, really…

Age of Conan MMO

Funcom and Eidos' Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures is a new entry at number two – the biggest PC game of 2008 to date, though there are already reports of gamers experiencing problems with the game.

Ubisoft and Free Radical’s massively hyped Haze only makes it into the chart at number three, following mixed reviews.

The top twenty

Here’s the latest leisure software charts top twenty, courtesy of Chart Track:

1: GRAND THEFT AUTO IV

2: AGE OF CONAN: HYBORIAN ADVENTURES

3: HAZE

4: MARIO & SONIC AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES

5: WII PLAY

6: ROCK BAND

7: PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2008

8: MARIO KART WII

9: FIFA 08

10: GUITAR HERO III: LEGENDS OF ROCK

11: IRON MAN: THE OFFICIAL VIDEOGAME

12: CALL OF DUTY 4: MODERN WARFARE

13: DR KAWASHIMA'S BRAIN TRAINING

14: GRAN TURISMO 5: PROLOGUE

15: SEGA SUPERSTARS TENNIS

16: CARNIVAL: FUNFAIR GAMES

17: SONIC AND THE SECRET RINGS

18: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 2: WORK THIS OUT!

19: RAYMAN RAVING RABBIDS 2

20: UEFA EURO 2008 AUSTRIA-SWITZERLAND