Introversion's Multiwinia is amBX-enabled

Philips UK has announced a new partnership with indie developers, Introversion Software, to bring ambient lighting and wind effects to its game Multiwinia: Survival of the Flattest, with its amBX gaming tech.

Philips press release informs us that Multiwinia is set to "combine the beautiful fractal landscapes from the award-winning Darwinia, with the addition of multiplayer support, which will enable both co-operative and competitive battles between massive Darwinian armies.

It continues: "The addition of amBX to the digital world of Multiwinia will allow players to experience all kinds of multicoloured lighting, air movement and rumble effects."



Blow harder

"Multiwinia is essentially Darwinia on steroids, and full amBX support will certainly make this game a fantastic spectacle to watch onscreen," adds Byron Atkinson Jones, the Introversion bod in charge of amBX integration.

Jo Cooke, Chief marketing Officer, Philips amBX explains the use of the tech in the game, noting that, "amBX will produce an exhilarating gaming experience for Multiwinia players. As players fly higher into the sky, the amBX lighting will intensify and the desk fans will blow harder, to recreate the Jet Stream.

"The coloured satellite lights, fan bursts and wrist rumbler will recreate explosions and the wall washer lighting will even reflect the environment as players fly through the different landscapes. Multiplayer gaming has never felt or looked so good."

Google Earth, iTunes compatible

amBX effects can now be experienced with loads of PC games – for the full, current list check out ambx.com

The amBX starter kit will now set you back £99 or you might want to go the full hog and opt for the amBX premium kit priced £169.00 on Play.com right now.

amBX effects are not only limited to PC gaming. You can also experience the ambient rumbling winds of amBX with non-gaming applications, including Google Earth, iTunes, QuickTime, VLC, Media Player Classic, MediaPortal, Zoom Player and Windows Media Center, through Windows XP or Windows Vista.