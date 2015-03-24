Eve Fanfest: inside PC gaming's most hardcore celebration

Crouched on the edge of Reykjavik, Iceland's old harbour, the Harpa Concert Hall could almost be a forgotten spaceship, a breathtaking melange of otherworldly geometry and tessellating crystal panels. Most of the time, it functions as a concert hall and a conference center, but once a year Harpa transforms into a waypoint for spacefarers from a universe that doesn't exist. This is Eve Fanfest, a three-day affair where over a thousand attendees gather for the usual - and not so usual - conference happenings.

Developed by Icelandic firm CCP Games, Eve Online is a massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that has players take on the role of "capsuleers," immortal pilots who roam the solar systems in endless pursuit of power and profit.

More than 500,000 people worldwide play Eve Online, and though it's a game associated with the most hardcore PC gamers, it continues to fascinate the general masses with its tales of political drama and epic space battles, some of which would cost more than $300,000 (about £202,058, AU$380,908 ) if in-game currency were converted.

Over the years, the seminal sci-fi title has become infamous for the hijinks of its community, a conglomeration of interstellar warlords, industrial magnates and back-stabbing corporations. So outlandish are their exploits that even major media outlets like Bloomberg, The New York Times and BBC have reported on happenings in the game.