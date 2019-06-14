E3 2019: games list, news and everything you might have missed

Our extensive E3 2019 games list is now complete, as the Los Angeles-based gaming convention is over, with a lot to show from Nintendo, Microsoft and Square Enix.

We were there reporting live and, below, you'll find our official best E3 games 2019 list as well as a full games list of everything playable or that had an E3 2019 trailer.

What games are at E3 this year? There are hundreds, even though Sony PlayStation wasn't in attendance, skipping E3 2019 in prep for next year's PS5 console launch.

The biggest E3 game highlights include Cyberpunk 2077 starring Keanu Reeves, new hardware care of the Xbox Project Scarlett specs, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 , Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Halo Infinite and a new Avengers game to name a few.

We've also compiled a best Xbox One games at E3 2019, best PS4 games at E3 2019, and best Nintendo Switch games at E3 2019.

There was something for everyone at this year's expo.

Best E3 2019 games

Here's a slideshow of the 15 best E3 2019 games.

E3 2019 games list

Nintendo

Microsoft

Halo Infinite (release window, coming to Xbox Project Scarlett)

Gears 5

Blair Witch

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox One and PC)

Bleeding Edge

Battletoads

Age of Empire II: Definitive Edition (PC)

Wasteland 3

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC first, Xbox One later)

Minecraft Dungeons

Spiritfarer (coming to Xbox Game Pass)

12 Minutes (Xbox One and PC)

Forza Horizon 4: Lego Speed Champions Expansion

Crossfire X

Gears Pop!

Take-Two Interactive/2K Games

Electronic Arts and EA Sports

CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition

Konami

Contra Rogue Corps (Xbox One PS4, PC and Switch)

Contra Anniversary Collection

Bethesda

Deathloop (Platforms unknown) (Trailer)

Doom Eternal (Xbox One PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch)

The Elder Scrolls: Blades (debuting on Nintendo Switch; iOS, Android updates)

Fallout 76: Nuclear Winter (Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC sneak peek)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Platforms unknown)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4, Xbox One and PC)

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot (VR)

Commander Keen (iOS and Android)

Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles (PS4, Nintendo Switch and mobile)

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered

Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers (PC)

Circuit Superstars (Square Enix Collective, developer Original Fire)

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Romancing Saga 3

Scarlett Grace

Dragon Quest Builders 2

The Last Remnant Remastered (coming to Nintendo Switch)

Trials of Mana: Collection of Mana (coming to Switch)

Ubisoft

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC)

The Division 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC)

For Honor (Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC)

Watch Dogs Legion (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Stadia) (game play available)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (game update)

Roller Champions (PC download available now, other platforms unknown)

Gods & Monsters (Xbox One,PlayStation 4, PC, Stadia and Switch)

Sega

Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Nintendo Switch)

Phantasy Star Online 2 (Xbox One)

SEGA Genesis mini console coming September 2019 with mini games like Mega Man:The Wily Wars, Earthworm Jim, Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2, Ecco the Dolphin and 35 more classic games.

Namco Bandai

Tales of Arise

Dragonball Z: Kakarot

Code Vein

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

RAD

Various

Elden Ring (via FromSoftware)

Dying Light 2 (from Techland)

Way to the Woods (Team 17)

Dauntless (coming to Nintendo Switch via Phoenix Labs)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (En Masse Entertainment)

Dead by Daylight (coming to Nintendo Switch via Koch Media)

New Super Lucky’s Tale (coming to Nintendo Switch via Playful Corp.)

Empire of Sin (John Romero multi-console game)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Playtonic)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (via Edelweiss and XSEED Games)

Nintendo Direct

Image credit: Nintendo

Nintendo is at E3 2019, although it doesn't hold press conferences anymore. Instead, is hosts a Nintendo Direct live stream. It's jam-packed with games.

The big Nintendo E3 news is the fact that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch and it's a direct sequel to the console's launch game. No release date was announced, but we did get an 82-second trailer featuring Link and Zelda traversing a dark dungeon.

We also got to see more of Luigi's Mansion 3, which was announced at E3 last year, and this year's update on the game's progress shows off a green gooey Luigi doppelganger. He can squeeze through steel gates and cross over normally deadly spikes. It's coming out in 2019, though Nintendo didn't give us a specific date at E3.

We also got a first look at another Zelda game: The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening, which does have a firm release date: September 20, 2019. It's around the corner. One Nintendo game not coming as quickly as fans had hoped is the next Animal Crossing game. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was delayed to March 20, 2020.

The Nintendo Direct at E3 actually began with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC. It's getting a Dragon Quest 11 cross-over and, later in the E3 video, we got news of a Banjo Kazooie crossover.

When is E3 2019?

E3 stands for the Electronic Entertainment Expo, and while that hasn't changed from year to year, the press conference schedule has gotten shuffled. So we'll explain it quickly.

The official E3 2019 dates are Tuesday, June 11 to Thursday, June 13. However, that's just for the portion of the show held inside the Los Angeles Convention Center. You know, the massive show floor where game demos happen.

E3 press conferences happen in the proceeding days, and this year it started with EA Play on Saturday, June 8 at the Hollywood Palladium. EA's full day event offered deep dive trailers into EA's biggest titles.

Sunday belonged to Microsoft and Bethesda, while Monday is being reserved for the PC Gaming Show , Square Enix and Ubisoft E3 press conferences. Nintendo has its video presentation Tuesday, right before the E3 show floor opens.

EA at E3 2019

Image 1 of 4 Image credit: Electronic Arts

Image 2 of 4 Image credit: Electronic Arts Image 3 of 4 Image credit: Electronic Arts Image 4 of 4 Image credit: Electronic Arts

EA E3 press conference time

It's over, but we have the EA Play re-cap. It started on Saturday, June 8 at 9:15am PT for fans with tickets at the Hollywood Palladium.

What happened?

EA didn't come with surprises, but dedicated about 30 minutes to each previously announced game, providing ample time for game walkthroughs, not just simple trailers and sizzle reels. We actually got to learn about new modes and gameplay mechanics. It was meaningful.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was the highlight from Respawn Entertainment looking a bit like Uncharted with a lightsaber and The Force powers (that's not a bad thing). There was no Titanfall 3, from the developer, but we did see Apex Legends Season 2: Battle Cry get a start date of July 2.

EA Sports gave us deep looks into both FIFA 20 and Madden 20, while Battlefield 5 Chapter 4 and The Sims 4: Island Living expanded their respective (and very different) universes.

What wasn't at EA's E3 2019?

We didn't get many surprises – BioWare's Dragon Age 4 has been an E3 no-show, even though it did get a teaser trailer at last year’s The Game Awards. Likewise, we didn't see anything from PopCap (famous for Plants vs Zombies) and Ghost Games, the new stakeholders of the Need for Speed franchise. And, like we mentioned, Titanfall 3 was a no show, which is no surprise – Respawn is working on two other big games already being shown at E3.

Microsoft at E3 2019

Project Scarlett is official. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft E3 press conference time

Microsoft started its press conference on Sunday at 1 pm PST, 4 pm EST and 9 pm BST, but it's one you have to know about, so here's the E3 re-cap.

What happened?

A lot. Microsoft had the biggest E3 press conference from the start, and then out walks Keanu Reeves – yes, that Keanu Reeves. He's starring in Cyberpunk 2077 from developer CD Projekt Red, and while it's a multi-platform game coming to the PC and PS4, too, Microsoft's keynote had release date news first: it launches April 16, 2020.

We got the first Xbox Project Scarlett console specs, even if we didn't get to see the hardware or box it comes in. The release window is end of 2020, so there's another E3 to tease the form factor. We did, however, get an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 , which we plan to go hands-on on the show floor.

Other Microsoft surprises include the revival of the Blair Witch horror franchise in game form and the acquisition of developer Double Fine Games in the run up to its latest Psychonauts 2 trailer. Elden Ring, from George R.R. Martin and Dark Souls' From Software, was the biggest non-surprise (it leaked ahead of time).

Finally, Microsoft ended the show with an extended teaser of Halo Infinite, or Halo 6, which will be exclusive to the company's forthcoming Project Scarlett console.

Microsoft is the only one of the big three console makers that’s definitely at E3 2019 in full capacity – meaning they held a live press conference and a have booth presence at E3.

What wasn't at E3 2019 for Microsoft?

We got information on Microsoft's next Xbox console, but early rumors talked up two different versions of the console, one with a disc drive and one disc-less, like a more powerful version of the disc-less Xbox One S that came out in May.

Microsoft's Fable franchise hasn't had a game since 2017, and we still have no official word on the rumored Fable IV game. Also, when Dragon Age 4 from BioWare didn't show up at EA's E3 press conference, we were kind up hoping it was because Microsoft wanted to save it for its showcase. That just wasn't the case.

Bethesda at E3 2019

Doom Eternal (Image Credit: Bethesda)

Bethesda E3 2019 press conference time

It's wrapped up, but it happened on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 5:30pm PT

What happened?

No, Elder Scrolls VI or Starfield didn't show up, something Bethesda told us ahead of time and fans in the audience refused to believe. Hopes dashed, right?

Instead, they got some great news about existing games like Fallout 76 battle royal mode, Elder Scrolls Blades expanding on mobile with an update tonight and coming to Nintendo Switch later this year, and two brand new IP, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Deathloop – those two really stuck out.

Doom Eternal was the only game we got hands-on time with at the end of the show, but we expect to see Wolfenstein: Youngblood (announced to release on July 26) and maybe, hopefully Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot (the VR game set for 2019) on the E3 show floor.

There's more Bethesda E3 news still: The Elder Scrolls Online, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, and Rage 2 are getting major content updates, Commander Keen is back and more colorful than ever, this time coming to iOS and Android.

What wasn't at E3 2019 for Bethesda?

Like we said, The Elder Scrolls VI wasn't here, and neither was Starfield – though you can expect Starfield before ES6, according to Bethesda's release schedule. Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard did mention the games by name on stage, but no extra details. Not this year at E3 – maybe next year.

PC Gaming Show at E3 2019

PC Gaming Show (Image Credit: PC Gamer)

PC gaming Show press conference time

Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10am PT (1pm ET, 5pm UK)

What happened?

Well, PC Gaming Show delivered some of the coolest-looking PC games we've yet to see at E3, including Midnight Ghost Hunt, Remnant: From the Ashes and Baldur's Gate 3, plus big-name titles like Shenmue 3 and Borderlands 3.

On the hardware side, we saw a new curved monitor from Samsung – the company's first-ever monitor to support G-Sync. The Samsung CRG5 has a 240Hz refresh rate, 4ms response rate and a 1080p resolution.

Later in the show we saw a return of Maneater, a SharK-PG, and a new trailer for Shenmue 3 – which will be coming first on PCs to the Epic Games Store.

Last but not least, there was a great new trailer for Planet Zoo, a spiritual successor to the old Zoo Tycoon games that many fondly remember from the early Aughts.

What wasn't at E3 2019 for PC Gaming Show?

It would've been nice to see AMD and Nvidia up on stage at PC Gaming Show, but AMD decided to hold a separate event on Monday instead. The same could be said for Microsoft, who plays a major role in the PC ecosystem.

Square Enix at E3 2019

Final Fantasy VII (Image Credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix press conference time: The Square Enix's E3 2019 conference was held on Monday, June 10, at 6pm PT and 9pm ET (Tuesday, June 11 at 2am BST and 11am AEST).

What happened?

Square Enix was one of the better press events we've yet to see at E3 2019, packing in tons of new information on Marvel's Avengers, Final Fantasy VII Remake and the remastered version of Final Fantasy 8 – yes, it's finally happening.

First up, after the long-awaited release of Kingdom Hearts 3 in early January, Square Enix finally announced the game's first DLC content, Re:Mind.

The majority of the keynote was taken up by Final Fantasy VII Remake. There wasn't much news on the game that we didn't know (the release date actually slipped out a day before the conference) but we got the chance to see Tifa, Cloud, Aerith and the rest in live action against a boss – which was exciting to watch.

We also got a very in-depth look at Marvel's Avengers. We got our first bits of story (it's entirely new, by the way) and learned a bit more about what the gameplay is like. We're likely to hear a bit more about multiplayer come Wednesday's E3 Coliseum chat, but so far we like what we've heard. We know now that it'll come out on March 3, 2020 – less than a year from now.

We were also reminded that Square Enix is currently working on Dragon Quest Builders 2 on Nintendo Switch , as that got a small spot in the keynote, as well as Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.

What wasn't at E3 2019 for Square Enix?

The next episode in Life is Strange 2, plus more information about Just Cause 4 DLC and Oninaki. Was it too early to hear something about Final Fantasy 16? Probably. But it still would've been nice.

Sony at E3 2019

Keynote time: N/A

Sorry guys, unfortunately Sony is skipping the E3 festivities this year and has said that it will instead find another venue to showcase the games and hardware coming down the pipeline. That said, we won't rule out another State of Play event, like the one Sony held back in March.

If that doesn't happen, well, we’ll just have to wait to hear more about The Last of Us Part II , Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima .

Ubisoft at E3 2019

Beyond Good & Evil 2 (Image Credit: Ubisoft)

Keynote time: Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1pm PT (4pm ET, 9pm UK)

What happened?

Ubisoft may not have shown up with Beyond Good and Evil 2 or a new Splinter Cell, but it had more than enough Tom Clancy titles to make up for it.

Over the course of the show, Ubisoft announced a release date and new trailer for Watch Dogs Legion – the newest game in the Watch Dogs franchise – plus a new mode for the ultra-popular tactical shooter, Rainbow Six: Siege.

While we didn't get a proper new Splinter Cell title (bummer, we know) we did get a new mobile game called Tom Clancy's Elite Squad that will include Sam Fisher.

To break up the explosions, Ubisoft showed off a new entry in the long-running Just Dance franchise – Just Dance 20 – that's coming to all of the major modern platforms plus the Wii. Yes, there are still Wii games being made in 2019.

Ending the keynote were two bombshell announcements, Uplay Plus, a new subscription-based streaming service, and a trailer for Gods and Monsters that's coming from the Assassin's Creed development team.

What wasn't at the Ubisoft E3 2019 event?

There were two disappointing absences from Ubisoft's E3 event: Skull and Bones , the ship-focused combat game that looks to carry the torch from Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and Beyond Good and Evil 2 .

You'll also be disappointed to hear that there wasn't any news about the next Assassin's Creed game. Ubisoft previously announced that is was skipping a release in 2019 and, unfortunately, followed through on that promise.

Nintendo at E3 2019

Banjo-Kazooie (Image Credit: Rare)

Nintendo Video Direct

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9am PT (12pm ET)

What happened

All things considered, Nintendo had a very good E3 showing. Over the course of its 40-minute Nintendo Direct event, we saw a number of new trailers and game announcements for the Nintendo's leading handheld, the Nintendo Switch, and a surprise announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel.

Before Nintendo dropped the bombshell announcement for Breath of the Wild 2, Ninty had a strong start with new information on Luigi's Mansion 3, which we now know takes place in a haunted hotel, but disappointed many when the company failed to unveil a release date. Maybe we'll hear more this October?

The good news is that the company then bounced back with new trailers for a brand-new entry in the Mana series of RPGs and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, which we now know is coming out on September 20.

Today was also a very good day to be a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fan, as Nintendo announced the next two DLC fighters, the Hero from Dragon Quest XI and Banjo-Kazooie from the classic Rare platformer.

We also saw a number of ports coming our way from some of the other consoles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and Alien Isolation.

Last but not least we got a new gameplay trailer for Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch that shows up what life will be like on the newly inhabited island (yay!)... but also that the game will be delayed until March 20, 2020 (boo!).

In terms of what games Nintendo is going to bring with it this year, the company says we’ll hear more about Pokemon Sword and Shield , as that’s due out by the end of 2019, plus the Link’s Awakening Remake and Mario Maker 2 .

What wasn't at the Nintendo E3 2019 event?

New information on Pokemon Sword and Shield , as that’s due out by the end of 2019, or Mario Maker 2 , which is supposed to arrive on June 28. Although Nintendo warned us ahead of time, it was also disappointing not to see Metroid Prime 4 make an appearance at all this year.

Devolver Digital at E3 2019

Devolver Digital E3 press conference time

The video landed on Sunday night Pacific time.

What happened... or didn't happen?

Devolver Digital always has a weird and bloody E3 presentation, and this year was no different. It's a parody-filled direct video (not an actual press conference) that could be described as the exact opposite of a Nintendo Direct. It's kind of refreshing and always strange, care of their fictional CEO Nina Struthers.

This year's announcement? They're selling bootleg versions of their own games at 1% off. This includes Hotline Milwaukee (really, Hotline Miami) and Catsylvania (really Gato Roboto).

AMD at E3 2019

AMD E3 press conference time

The AMD E3 keynote is already over, and it aired on Monday, June 10 at 3pm PT, 6PM ET and 11PM BST and Tuesday, June 11 at 8am AEST.

What happened?

At AMD's E3 2019 keynote, Team Red first reiterated its Ryzen 3rd Generation processor lineup, saying these next-generation processors will be the best processors for gaming. However, the star of the show was AMD Navi. Team Red revealed the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700, two mid-range graphics cards which aim to take on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2060, respectively.

And, at $449 (about £350, AU$650) and $379 (about £299, AU$550) for the RX 5700 XT and RX 5700, respectively, AMD just might succeed.

Then, to cap things off, AMD CEO Lisa Su pulled a 'one more thing' moment, and revealed the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, the first 16-core processor in the mainstream. It's expensive, at $749 (about £590, AU$1,080), but it may just be the most powerful CPU you can get without hitting the high-end desktop market.

Google at E3 2019

Google E3 press conference time

Technically not a keynote, but the first Stadia Connect aired on June 6 at 9 am PDT

What happened

While it's not technically part of E3 as it doesn't have a partnership with the ESA, Google has shown that it wants to be part of the big show by leading the week's events with a Google Stadia announcement.

In a 25-minute presentation held on June 6, Google Stadia boss (and former Microsoft VP) Phil Harrison gave us our first tangible details about the new streaming service coming later this year. The TL;DW? Stadia will cost $9.99 per month and will allow you unlimited game-streaming in 4K HDR at 60fps. You can play on your TV with a Chromecast Ultra, or your laptop or desktop in a Chrome browser. You'll also be able to game on your smartphone... as long as you own a Google Pixel device.

Want to know more about Google's ambitious venture into video games? We've got all the details in our complete Google Stadia guide.