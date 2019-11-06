The best gaming PC 2019: 10 of the top gaming desktops you can buy

Whether you’re gaming on a budget or want a kitted-out rig, there’s something for you on this list.

It’s essential to get the best gaming PC you can afford. And unless Candy Crush tops your gaming wishlist, you’ll probably need some firepower to tackle the newest games you’re interested in. Not only can the best gaming PCs get you there but they should also give you years of viable gaming power.

And if you’re planning on playing the latest and upcoming AAA games, like Doom Eternal and the Outer Worlds , you must get one of the best gaming PCs packed with the most cutting edge internals possible. Not only have Nvidia’s Super RTX graphic cards offered more power for value than ever before, but AMD’s Navi cards and Ryzen 3rd generation chips have just about matched Team Blue in terms of value and performance, giving you a smorgasbord of options, regardless of your budget.

And because of all those options available, you can now find the best processors and best graphics card for your needs regardless of whether you’re leaning toward Intel, AMD or Nvidia.

To cut through the overwhelming options out there, we’ve assembled a list of the best gaming PCs you can get right now, all of which we’ve personally reviewed. And there’s a variety of options to check out, whether it’s from stalwarts like Alienware or newer firms like Corsair.

So read on to find out more about the best gaming PCs out there at the moment. Whether you’re gaming on a budget or want a kitted-out rig, there’s something for you here. And don’t forget to check out upcoming Black Friday deals to save on your next gaming PC.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

Gaming PCs can be very expensive purchases, so if you're keen on taking the sting out of the price tag a bit, a good idea is to shop around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This is because many retailers slash the prices of gaming desktop PCs during those events, which can save you a decent amount of money. Look out for special offers that bundle free games in as well, as that's another great way of keeping the costs of upgrading to a new gaming PC relatively low. If you're after something more portable, check out our Black Friday laptop deals page where we'll be rounding up all of the best offers throughout November.

Best gaming PCs at a glance

Corsair One i160 HP Omen Desktop PC Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Hades Canyon NUC HP Omen Obelisk Origin Millennium Alienware Area 51 Threadripper Edition MSI Trident X Corsair Vengeance 5185 Gaming PC Dell G5 Gaming Desktop

The Corsair One has been among the best gaming PCs ever since it came on the scene a few years ago. (Image credit: Corsair)

1. Corsair One i160

The best gaming PC of 2019

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti | RAM: 16GB – 32GB | Storage: 480GB SSD + 2TB HDD

Extremely powerful

Beautiful design

Very expensive

The Corsair One has been among the best gaming PCs ever since it came on the scene a few years ago, and the Corsair One i160 only takes things to the next level with Nvidia Turing graphics and Intel Coffee Lake Refresh processors. This gaming PC can handle 4K gaming in a chassis that’s not much bigger than your average gaming console. It’s pricey – that much power kind of has to be – yet it’s certainly worth it if you’re looking for a small form factor machine without compromises.

Read the full review: Corsair One i160

There’s definitely something for everybody as far as HP Omen Desktop PC's configurations go. (Image credit: HP)

2. HP Omen Desktop PC

Gaming PC powerhouse that’s worth the price

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 – i7-9700K | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti – RTX 2080 Ti | RAM: Up to 64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD – 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD

High powered

Highly upgradable

Up to 165Hz refresh rates

Not the best looking PC

While the Decepticon look this gaming PC sports might only be for some, there’s definitely something for everybody as far as configurations go – whether you’re a casual gamer on a budget or a hardcore one willing to drop a lot of dough for a souped up rig. At less than $1,500 (about £1,180, AU$2,170), you’re getting more than enough power to get you through AAA games, albeit probably not on Ultra. At $2,335 (about £1,835, AU$3,235) or more, you’re getting a considerable amount of power and storage. Plus, HP Omen Desktop PC comes in a tool-less design, making it upgradeable. There isn’t any doubt that this one belongs on our best gaming PCs list.

Read the full review: HP Omen Desktop PC

The Alienware Aurora R8 is a stunning gaming machine that gives you the latest and greatest inside. (Image credit: Alienware)

3. Alienware Aurora R8

Perfect entry into high-end gaming

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 – Intel Core i9 9900K | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 – RTX 2080 Ti | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Storage: 1TB HDD – 2TB SSD, 2TB HDD

Plenty of computing power

Lots of ports

Pricing is just OK

The Alienware Aurora R8 can cost a pretty penny, especially if you’re getting one of the souped up configurations. But this stunner of a gaming machine gives you the latest and greatest inside, delivering an excellent and immersive gaming experience in a cool-looking chassis with appealing RGB lighting. If you’re more than a casual gamer who needs a setup that can tackle 1440p and even a bit of 4K gaming, this is one of the best gaming PCs on the market today.

Read the full review: Alienware Aurora R8

If you’re looking for the best gaming PC under $1,000, the Intel Hades Canyon NUC may just be your dream machine. (Image credit: Intel)

4. Intel Hades Canyon NUC

The best small form factor gaming PC

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL – GH | RAM: up to 64GB | Storage: up to 2TB SSD, 2TB SSD

Lots of ports

Easy to upgrade

Expensive

If you’re looking for the best gaming PC under $1,000, the Intel Hades Canyon NUC may just be your dream machine. This teeny gaming PC isn’t just cost-effective, but space-saving as well. In fact, it resembles a set-top box more than a gaming PC. Don’t let its size fool you, however – it houses all the power that the best gaming laptops should to handle the best laptop games, with an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and discrete AMD Radeon graphics. You’ll have to provide your own RAM, storage and your own OS, but if you have extra PC hardware lying around, there are still plenty of savings to be had.

Read the full review: Intel Hades Canyon NUC

This rectangular monster is definitely worthy of its moniker as it boasts lots of power. (Image credit: HP)

5. HP Omen Obelisk

Tricked out stunner for the hardcore gamer

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 – i5-9600K | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti – RTX 2080Ti | RAM: up to 64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD – 1TB SSD, 3TB+3TB HDD

Lots of power

Appealing, tool-less design

Highly upgradeable

Base model hardly future-proof

This rectangular monster is definitely worthy of its moniker as it boasts lots of power… more than enough, in fact, for most gamers’ needs. When you’ve the funds for an upper-tier configuration, you’ll get a behemoth. Unfortunately, budget minded buyers will have to be satisfied with gameplay at medium settings, since the lower end models don’t pack the same firepower. Still, because of its high upgradability and tool-less design, such buyers are only an upgrade or two from the best gaming experience on Ultra or Max settings either. Plus, we’ve honestly seen more expensive machines for those specs.

Read the full review: HP Omen Obelisk review

Because of its svelte design and flexible specs, the Origin Millennium is among the best gaming PCs right now. (Image credit: Origin)

6. Origin Millennium

The best gaming PC for configuration options

CPU: Intel Core i5 9600K – AMD Ryzen 9 3900X | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 – Hydro X Cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX Titan | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 250GB – 4TB SSD

Sharp and solid new design

Stealthy PC case elements

More expensive than a DIY PC

When you grab a new machine from Origin, it’s almost like you’ve built it yourself. But, you do have to be acquainted with PC components to decide for yourself what goes into the rig and how much money you’re willing to spend. So, our only real criticism of the Origin Millennium is that you can put together a similar gaming PC yourself and save hundreds of dollars. On the other hand, because of its svelte design and flexible specs – not to mention, the convenience, we bet you won’t even want to.

Read the full review: Origin Millennium

This product is only available in the US as of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Overclockers 8Pack Asteroid.

The Area 51 Threadripper Edition pushes the boundaries of both technology and your bank account. (Image credit: Alienware)

7. Alienware Area 51 Threadripper Edition

Top-notch power comes at a cost

CPU: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X – 2950X | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti – Dual Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti | RAM: 8GB – 64GB | Storage: 2TB HDD – 2TB SSD; 2TB HDD

So much space for activities

Record-breaking benchmark results

Absolutely massive

Absurdly expensive

In true Alienware fashion, the Area 51 Threadripper Edition pushes the boundaries of both technology and your bank account. It’s extremely powerful, distinctly boasting the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X across all of its configurations. The Area 51’s triad-design hasn’t altered much since its release back in 2014, but the inside of this desktop is basically tool-less to upgrade, not that you would even need to consider it’s already one of the best gaming PCs of 2019.

Read the full review: Alienware Area 51 Threadripper Edition

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Corsair One

The small MSI Trident X PC doesn’t pull any punches. (Image credit: MSI)

8. MSI Trident X

Out of this world performance

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K – i9-9900K | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 – 2080 Ti | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD – 512GB SSD, 2TB HDD

Insane gaming performance

Nice aesthetics

Questionable build quality

It was only a matter of time before the best gaming PCs started rolling out with the newest Coffee Lake Refresh and Nvidia Turing parts, and the MSI Trident X was the one to lead the charge. This small chassis PC doesn’t pull any punches, and will absolutely demolish any game you throw at it, at any resolution. Just remember that the thin metal build is a little flimsy for travel, and its price tag is a bit hefty. However, if you’re seeking no-holds-barred power that will fit right in your living room, you can’t do much better than this.

Read the full review: MSI Trident

The Corsair Vengeance 5185 will, without a doubt, get you back in the game. (Image credit: Corsair)

9. Corsair Vengeance 5185 Gaming PC

Step up your game

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 | RAM: 2x8GB DDR4-2666 | Storage: 480GB M.2 NVMe SSD – 2TB 7200RPM 2.5” HDD

Solid performance

Beautiful chassis

Only 8th-generation chip

True to its name, the Corsair Vengeance 5185 will, without a doubt, get you back in the game, if your existing PC has been holding you back. This highly-customizable gaming PC is among the best gaming PCs out there with its powerful components, massive storage space and an effective cooling system that keeps that heat down. A fan of RGB lighting? This has no shortage of that, all wrapped in a tempered glass chassis that’s just the ticket for showing those innards off.

The Dell G5 boasts 9th-generation Intel chips as well as Nvidia’s most powerful gaming GTX and RTX graphics cards. (Image credit: Dell)

10. Dell G5 Gaming Desktop

Budget gaming at its best

CPU: 9th Gen Intel Core i3-9100 – i9 9900K | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 – RTX 2070 | RAM: 8GB – 64GB | Storage: 1TBSSD – 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD

Affordable

VR-ready configurations

Base models won’t get you through the most demanding games

A unique chassis coupled with a price to beat, Dell’s latest in its G series gaming PCs is a solid contender in budget gaming. The Dell G5 boasts 9th-generation Intel chips as well as Nvidia’s most powerful gaming GTX and RTX graphics cards, starting with an i3 processor and the GTX 1650 to handle many powerful games without burning a whole in your pocket. Of course, if you’ve got more case to spare, it’s VR ready configurations are also on hand, though even those are absolutely affordable.

Bill Thomas, Gabe Carey and Michelle Rae Uy have also contributed to this article