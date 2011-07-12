AMD Radeon HD 6990M - world's fastest mobile GPU unveiled

AMD has launched the Radeon HD 6990M – claiming that it is the world's fastest single mobile graphics processor.

With laptops increasingly becoming our daily computers the need for powerful graphics processors is increasingly obvious, and the AMD Radeon HD 6990M is apparently 25 per cent faster than its nearest rival.

"There's always been a belief that when it comes to mobile computing you need to make performance compromises. Today AMD demolishes that myth," said Matt Skynner, corporate vice president and general manager, GPU division, AMD.

"The AMD Radeon HD 6990M GPU, which not only packs AMD Eyefinity technology with unprecedented specs, also provides full Microsoft DirectX 11 and Stereo 3D support. Bottom line, this processor is epic and it's here - now."

Significant upgrade

AMD is pointing out that the Radeon HD 6990M represents a 'significant' upgrade from its predecessor the HD 6970M, with DirectX 11 support and 3D support ticking the requisite boxes for gamers

"As the PC gaming technology leader, AMD is dedicated to delivering the fastest technology and industry support needed to help create the best possible gaming experience on the PC," added AMD.

"Whether it's driving up frame rates, extending quality settings or pushing clock speeds8, the AMD Radeon HD 6990M GPU is the ideal notebook for hardcore gamers looking to run the industry's most demanding DirectX 11 games such as Dragon Age 2, DiRT 3 and Shogun 2."

Via Engadget