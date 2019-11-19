Canon EOS M50 Mark II: everything we know so far

The Canon EOS M50 is one of the best beginner mirrorless cameras around, particularly as its price tag is considerably lower than when it first launched in early 2018.

But time waits for no camera and the first early rumors of an EOS M50 II (which could also be called the M60) have started swirling.

Its release is likely to be some way off given what we know about the life cycles of Canon EOS M cameras, and we still think the Canon EOS M50 remains a solid choice for stills shooters right now.

The rumors do, though, suggest an EOS M50 II will bridge the specs and features gap to the more recent Canon EOS M6 Mark II, while retaining features like the electronic viewfinder and vari-angle screen that set it apart from other EOS M cameras. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

(Image credit: Canon)

The original Canon EOS M50 came out in February 2018, so it’s nearing its two-year birthday. Despite its relative age, the latest whispers from Canon Rumors suggest an EOS M50 Mark II won’t be announced until September 2020.

Still, that fits the release schedule of other EOS M cameras like the EOS M6, which was succeeded around two-and-a-half years after its release by the EOS M6 Mark II.

There are no rumors about pricing for the M50 Mark II yet. Like the current model, it’ll sit below the flagship Canon EOS M6 Mark II, which costs $850 / £870 / AU$850. The original EOS M50 cost $680 / £540 / AU$780 when it launched, so a price around that ballpark seems likely (or perhaps slightly more, given its improved specs).

Given that the Mark II isn’t likely to be available until later in 2020, the original EOS M50 remains a good buy at its current discounted price, as long as you’re prepared to accept its 4K video-related limitations. That price could be reduced even further during Black Friday, so keep an eye out for deals on our best Black Friday Camera deals hub.

Specs and features

So far, the latest whispers from Canon Rumors have only produced some basic possible specs for the EOS M50 Mark II.

These include a new 32.5MP APS-C CMOS sensor, which feels like a given given its inclusion in the more recent EOS M6 Mark II. That sensor gives you a big resolution boost over the 24.1MP EOS M50, which means greater potential for cropping your shots.

The rumors also suggest the M50 Mark II will have a Digic 8 processor, which is the same one as the current model. The EOS M50 was actually the first camera with this processor, so it’s possible Canon will be able to squeeze more performance out of it in the Mark II. The flagship EOS M6 Mark II, for example, can shoot at 14fps with continuous autofocus, slightly more than the M50’s 10fps maximum.

Still, we'd ideally like to see the EOS M50 Mark II powered by the Digic 9 processor that could make its debut in the Canon EOS 1DX Mark III. That would really make it a little powerhouse of an APS-C camera, though it's possible Canon might save this for its higher end models.

(Image credit: Canon)

Perhaps the most interesting rumors revolve around the M50 Mark II video shooting capabilities. This is currently one of the EOS M50’s main weaknesses, given it can only shoot 4K with a 1.6x crop and at 24p or 25p. It seems like the EOS M50 II, though, will be boosted to much more respectable uncropped 4K / 30p mode, will Full HD shooting at a slo-mo 120p.

This is a particularly big deal for the M50 because its vari-angle screen makes it well-suited to vlogging. A major downside of the current model’s cropped 4K video is that it makes it difficult to film at arms length or in tight spaces. But getting close to matching the EOS M6 Mark II’s video quality would make it a much better all-rounder for those who have a mixed shooting diet of both stills and video.

The rumors suggest that vari-angle screen will remain a 3-inch, 1.04-million dot affair, but there have been no leaks yet about upgrades to the electronic viewfinder (EVF), autofocus or battery life, which was another limitation on the EOS M50. The EOS M50 Mark II will hopefully go beyond 235 shots per charge, or at least give us in-camera USB-C charging.

Design

There haven’t yet been any leaks showing the possible design of the EOS M50 Mark II yet, though a recent patent suggests Canon may have found a way to make its mirrorless full-frame and APS-C cameras a little smaller.

As Canon News pointed out, the patent shows a design that moves the shutter motor from its traditional position next to the battery compartment to beneath the shutter assembly. This could allow Canon to make the EOS M50 Mark II a little smaller, though it won’t be a drastic change given the current M50 is already lighter than the EOS M6 Mark II and needs room for that viewfinder.

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon cameras are renowned for their considered handling and it’s unlikely to make the EOS M50 Mark II too small at the expense of its ability to balance out longer lenses like the EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM.

It’s early days for Canon EOS M50 Mark II rumors, so that’s all we have for now. We’ll update this page regularly with more rumors as soon as they surface, so stay tuned.