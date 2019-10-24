Best business monitors of 2019: top displays for work

Buying the best business monitor for your needs is one of the most important purchases you can make. For many of us, we spend most of the work day in front of a monitor, so we need to make sure that the display we use is comfortable and safe to use.

That means the best business monitors offer bright, clear colors and high resolutions. When looking for the best business monitor, you want something that will help your productivity. That can mean having a large screen size and high resolution, which will give you loads of desktop space to have a number of programs open at once. While most widescreen monitors have 16:9 apsect ratios, you may want to consider an ultra-wide monitor. These have aspect ratios of 21:9 (or even higher), which gives you much more space to work on, without having to sacrifice desk space by having more than one monitor.

If you work in the creative industry where color and image accuracy is paramount, such as photography or video editing, then you'll need a monitor that supports a variety of industry standards.

The price is also something you should think about – especially if you’re looking to fill an entire office. We went ahead and listed some of the best business monitors we could find, and each of them comes with their own specific strengths, which may make them more useful for some audiences than others.

Best business monitors at a glance:

1. Dell UltraSharp UP3218K

Huge size and resolution makes this the ultimate business monitor

Screen size: 32-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 7,680 x 4,320 | Brightness: 400 cd/m2 | Response time: 6ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1300:1 | Colour support: 100% AdobeRGB, 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709, 98% DCI-P3 | Weight: 23.14 pounds

Huge 8K resolution

Amazing image quality

Very, very expensive

8K may not be useful for many people

The Dell UltraSharp UP3218K is the best business monitor we've ever tried, however it won't be for everyone. The huge 32-inch screen and 8K resolution makes it perfect for photographers and video editors, and the amount of screen real estate that high resolution offers makes it an excellent productivity tool. The screen is professionally calibrated so it looks amazing out of the box, but be warned: this is a very expensive monitor. Depending on your business, this will either be a brilliant buy, or an expensive folly.

2. Asus Designo Curve MX38VC

Whole wide world

Screen size: 37.5-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 1,600 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Response time: 5ms G2G (grey-to-grey) | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 1.07 million colors | Weight: 9.9kg

A lot of pixels

Qi wireless charging

No HDR

Ultrawide monitors have been around for a while: they’ve constantly made it on folks’ the best monitors list for a few years now, in fact. These wide monitors are lifesavers when it comes to productivity, and they’re only increasing in popularity. The Asus Designo Curve MX38VC, however, takes it to the next level. Not only does this monitor have a massive 3,840 x 1,600 resolution, but with USB-C compatibility and a Qi wireless charger built into the base, it’s going to be a workplace companion you won’t want to live without. It’s a tad pricey, and doesn’t feature HDR, but that’s a worthy sacrifice, especially for professionals.

3. BenQ PD3200U

A large 4K screen for your desk

Screen size: 32-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Brightness: 350 cd/m2 | Response time: 4ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1000:1 | Colour support: 100% sRGB/Rec. 709 | Weight: 12.5kg

4K resolution

Large screen

Need a big desk

If you're a design professional looking for a monitor that provides you accurate colors, a range of features, professional calibration and a decent price, then the BenQ PD3200U is definitely worth considering. At 32-inches this is a large screen, but it means the UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 doesn't make things too difficult to see or use. It has a no-nonsense design, plenty of features, such as a dark room mode and a mode that makes using CAD programmes easier to view, and the price is also very tempting. If you have a desk big enough to hold it, the BenQ PD3200U could be the best business monitor for you.

4. Philips Brilliance 499P9H

An insanely-wide productivity monitor

Screen size: 49-inch | Aspect ratio: 32:9 | Resolution: 5120 x 1440 | Brightness: 450 cd/m2 | Response time: 5ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 3,000:1 | Colour support: SRGB, NTSC, Adobe RGB | Weight: 15.30

Interesting alternative to dual monitors

Great feature set

Very big

Very expensive

If you're looking for an excellent productivity monitor that offers you huge amounts of space to work on, without having to resort to multiple monitors, then you'll want an ultra-wide monitor. The Philips Brilliance 499P9H takes ultra-wide to an extreme, offering a huge 32:9 aspect ratio over 49-inches of screen. It gives you a huge desktop to work on, which makes it an excellent choice for people who work with multiple apps open at once. It's a huge monitor that won't fit on everyone's desk, but it can actually save you space, as it means you don't have to have multiple monitors all hooked up to your PC at once.

5. Asus MB169B Plus

Portable and versatile

Screen size: 15.6-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 | Brightness: 200 cd/m2 | Response time: n/a | Viewing angle: 160/160 | Contrast ratio: 700:1 | Colour support: n/a | Weight: 2.1 pounds

Light

Nifty protective sleeve

Needs a USB 3.0 port

Poor brightness

When you think about a monitor, you don't just consider the screen, but also the cables and stand. In terms of the latter, the MB169B Plus is different – it is a portable USB-powered monitor which means that you can power it using a single USB 3.0 cable. It stands out thanks to a smart case that is an adjustable stand and a protective sleeve at the same time. With a full HD resolution and a 15.6-inch screen size, it will prove to be an invaluable accessory for those looking for extra real estate to work when away from their desks, or a presentation monitor for a small team. Bear in mind that you should be able to add a few to your PC should you wish.

6. BenQ GW2270H

A good all-rounder with a modern look

Screen size: 21.5-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 | Brightness: 250 cd/m2 | Response time: 5ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 20mM:1 (DFC) | Colour support: SRGB 91% | Weight: 7.5 pounds

Two HDMI ports

Affordable

No speakers

No USB hub

BenQ offers the most affordable full HD monitor with an HDMI connector and it doesn't look that bad. The company embraced the Bauhaus "less is more" philosophy to deliver "a celebration of minimalist" lifestyle. Those are their words, not ours. It has some standout features though; one that reduces flicker (PWM technology) and a low blue light mode which may help with headaches and sleeping disorders. The stand design gives it a more expensive feel and its three ports (including two HDMI ones) are worthy of a mention, as is the two-year warranty and the VESA wall mounting option.

7. Acer V276HL

Good value and immense

Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 1: 6:9 | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Response time: 6ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 100M:1 (DFC) | Colour support: N/A | Weight: 13 pounds

Tempting price

Screen size

No speakers

Some design niggles

To tackle spreadsheets without having to squint, a large screen is recommended and this Acer monitor will give you acres of space (nearly twice that of the ViewSonic monitor) for not a lot of money. It has a low response time, a VESA bracket, three ports including a DVI one and a three-year warranty. As expected it comes with a number of Acer features like the glare-reducing ComfyView and the Adaptive Contrast Management which modifies contrast in real-time. The stand and the bezel could do with some improvement but overall, it is a keenly priced monitor that will provide businesses with plenty of display area without an enormous outlay.

8. LG 25UM58-P

A whole host of pixels for a low asking price

Screen size: 25-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 2,560 x 1,080 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Response time: 5ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1M:1 (DFC) | Colour support: SRGB 99% | Weight: 11.9 pounds

Colour accuracy

Picture-in-Picture

No speakers

Only HDMI 2.0 ports

Widescreen monitors have become mainstream, thanks to a gradual decrease in their prices, allowing businesses to fully embrace the concept of having a monitor that is far wider than it is high. The common perception is that gamers are the only ones to benefit from this. In truth even creative professionals and spreadsheet crunchers will appreciate the form factor. With a 21:9 aspect ratio, this affordable LG monitor can display 2560 x 1080 pixels on its 25-inch display. It offers splendid colour reproduction – thanks to the AH-IPS panel – and some cool features like Picture-in-Picture. Uniquely at this price, it offers two HDMI 2.0 ports but no other legacy ports.

9. AOC U2879VF

4K or nothing…

Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,860 x 2,160 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 80M:1 (DFC) | Colour support: SRGB 99% | Weight: 13.2 pounds

Four inputs

Picture-in-Picture

No VESA mount

No height adjustment

This 4K monitor from AOC can display more than 8 million pixels at 60Hz, and is proof that ultra-high resolution displays are coming down in price while gaining some very useful features. This one for example comes with AMD's Freesync technology which reduces tearing. It also has a 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate and can even do Picture-in-Picture thanks to its four ports (including a DisplayPort and an HDMI 2.0 one). Sadly, it doesn't come with any VESA mount but at least its design and factory certified calibration make up for this.

10. Acer XR341CK

Curved and immersive

Screen size: 34-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Response time: 4ms | Viewing angle: n/a | Contrast ratio: 100M:1 (DFC) | Colour support: SRGB 100% | Weight: 10 pounds

Curved display

Slender frame

Expensive

Relatively low pixel count

This monitor is almost as expensive as the Dell 5K model but can only display a third of the pixels. Why would anyone buy it? Gamers, or professionals looking for an immersive experience (e.g. when developing VR solutions) might well consider doing so because they'll appreciate the curvature of this Acer monitor as well as its aspect ratio. Get a pair of them and you will cover a jaw-dropping panoramic 160-degree arc. There's plenty of connection options as well (HDMI, MHL and DisplayPort) as well as Freesync, a very thin frame, a USB hub, VESA mount and a pair of speakers.