BenQ PD3420Q Monitor review

The BenQ PD3420Q is a solid choice for professionals looking for a high-quality display that can handle a range of workplace tasks. Its wide range of features and impressive specifications make it a versatile and capable monitor, and its sleek design is a nice bonus. However, it is expensive, which may be a drawback for some.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

As professionals, we rely heavily on our monitors to provide the tools we need to complete our work.

A high-quality display is essential for tasks such as photo and video editing, design work, and other charges that require precise color accuracy and detail. The BenQ PD3420Q is a 34-inch ultra-wide QHD monitor that aims to provide professionals with precisely that – a reliable and capable display that can easily handle a wide range of tasks.

Unboxing

Upon unboxing the BenQ PD3420Q, we were immediately impressed by its sleek and stylish design. The monitor has a slim bezel and an elegant stand that gives it a modern and professional appearance. Inside the box, we found the monitor, a power cord, an HDMI cable, a DisplayPort cable, and some documentation. Including both HDMI and DisplayPort cables is a nice touch, as it gives users more flexibility regarding how they want to connect the monitor to their computer.

Back of the monitor, showing cables plugged in (Image credit: Future)

First impressions

Setting up the BenQ PD3420Q was a straightforward process, and we were up and running in no time. The first thing we noticed when turning on the monitor was the excellent image quality. The 34-inch QHD display has a resolution of 3440x1440, which provides plenty of detail and sharpness. The colors were also impressive, with good vibrancy and accuracy. The wide viewing angles were also a plus, as they allowed us to easily view the display from any angle without losing quality.

Minimalist metal base option (Image credit: Future)

Design and build quality

As mentioned, the BenQ PD3420Q has a sleek and stylish design that will look good in any professional setup. The slim bezel and elegant stand give it a modern appearance, and the overall build quality is solid. The monitor feels sturdy and well-made, and the stand allows for easy adjustment of the display's angle and height. The monitor is also VESA mount compatible, so you can mount it on a wall or a monitor arm if desired.

Ports on the right side of the monitor (Image credit: Future)

In use

We put the BenQ PD3420Q through its paces during our testing, and it performed admirably across various tasks. The image quality remained consistently excellent throughout our tests, with good color accuracy and detail. The ultra-wide QHD display was handy for tasks such as photo editing, as it provided plenty of screen real estate to work with. The 100% sRGB coverage and flicker-free technology were also appreciated, as they helped to reduce eye strain and make our work sessions more comfortable.

Specs Screen Size: 34 inches

Aspect Ratio: 21:9

Resolution: 3440 x 1440

Brightness: 400 cd/m2

Response Time: 5ms

Viewing Angle: 178/178

Contrast Ratio:1000:1

One feature we particularly appreciated was the low blue light filter, which helps reduce the amount of harmful blue light emitted by the display. This is especially useful for those who work long hours in front of a screen, as it can help to reduce the risk of eye fatigue and other related issues.

In terms of connectivity, the BenQ PD3420Q offers both HDMI and DisplayPort connections, which gives users some flexibility regarding how they want to connect the monitor to their computer. We had no issues with connectivity during our tests, and the display worked seamlessly with our computer.

The BenQ PD3420Q also has several additional features that make it a versatile and powerful monitor. For example, it has a Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature that allows you to connect two different sources to the monitor and display them side by side. This can be useful for professionals working with multiple sources simultaneously, such as comparing design layouts or working with video and audio files.

The monitor also has a Picture-in-Picture (PIP) feature, which allows you to display a smaller window within the main display. This can be useful for tasks such as video conferencing or keeping an eye on your email while working on something else.

Another feature worth mentioning is the Display Pilot software, which allows you to customize and optimize the display settings to suit your specific needs. The software includes various features such as split-screen options, color temperature adjustments, and more.

In addition to these features, the BenQ PD3420Q has several advanced connectivity options. It has a USB-C port, allowing quick and easy data transfer and charging devices such as laptops and smartphones. It also has a built-in KVM switch, enabling you to control multiple computers using a single keyboard and mouse. This can be particularly useful for professionals working simultaneously with numerous computers.

One potential drawback of the BenQ PD3420Q is its price. It is a high-end monitor with advanced features and impressive specifications, and as such, it comes with a higher price tag that some other alternative options.

While this may be a deal breaker for some, it's worth noting that you get what you pay for, and the BenQ PD3420Q is certainly a top-quality monitor that is well worth the investment for professionals who need a reliable and capable display.

Buttons and joystick controller (Image credit: Future)

Final verdict

Overall, we were very impressed with the BenQ PD3420Q. It's a powerful and feature-packed monitor that is well-suited for professionals who need a high-quality display for their work.

The image quality is excellent, and the wide range of features and impressive specifications make it a versatile and capable monitor. The sleek design is a nice bonus, and the build quality is solid. The only real drawback is the price, which may be steep for some.

However, if you're willing to invest in a high-quality display that can handle a variety of tasks with ease, the BenQ PD3420Q is worth considering.