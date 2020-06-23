Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live stream: how to watch La Liga from anywhere today

With home side Barca no doubt keen to regain the upper-hand in the La Liga title race, tonight's match up against Basque side Bilbao looks set to be a hotly contested encounter - don’t miss a second of the action by following our Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live stream guide to watch La Liga online from anywhere from anywhere in the world.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao cheat sheet Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao takes place behind closed doors at the iconic Nou Camp in Barcelona and is set to kick-off at 10pm local time (CEST). That makes it a 9pm BST start in the UK and a 4pm ET / 1pm PT whistle in the US - where you can watch it for FREE on Sling TV.

Having been thwarted by Sevilla on Friday, Barca now find themselves second in the La Liga table behind their great rivals Real Madrid - who own the tiebreaker over the Catalan club based on this season's head-to-head results.

Nothing but a win will be adequate for boss Quique Setién this evening, but his side face well-drilled opponents in the form of an Athletic side that managed to beat Barca in the reverse fixture back in August. Bilbao are unbeaten in their last five and have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three matches against Barcelona in all competitions, so this is another potential banana skin for Lionel Messi's outfit.

Ousmane Dembele, Frankie De Jong, Sergi Roberto all remain on the injured list for the home side, with Gerard Piqué also a big doubt, while visiting Bilbao will be without the suspended Yuri and the injured Ibai Gómez and Beñat Etxebarria.

Read on as we explain how to watch a Barcelona vs Atletico Bilbao live stream today and catch all the action from this crucial La Liga match.

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao from outside your country

We'll show you how to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao all over the world in our viewing guide below - there are loads of easy, and in some cases even FREE, La Liga live stream options in countries like the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

But if you want to watch Spanish football online from overseas on the same channel or service you normally use at home, you'll quickly discover an obstacle in the form of geo-blocking. However, a solution exists in the form of a VPN. This useful bit of software will help you access the same trustworthy football live streams you would at home. Here's how it works.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location (i.e. one that's back in your home country). And it's ExpressVPN that tops the lot. We can confidentially say that because we've tested so many. It's fast, safe and super easy to download and operate. Plus, it's compatible on laptops, mobiles, tablets, consoles Apple TV, Smart TVs...the list goes on. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan as well as 49% off the usual price. It has some handy other uses, too, like getting around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries. And, because of its encrypted tunnels, ExpressVPN will just generally keep you safer and more anonymous online.

How to watch a FREE Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live stream in the UK

Premier Sportsis the place to head to for live La Liga coverage in the UK and the network will be showing Tuesday's match from the Nou Camp in full. Premier Sports is normally available to Sky TV customers from just £5.99 a month for its dedicated LaLiga TV channel, or £9.99 per month including Premier Sports 1 and 2 (which adds the ability to watch Serie A and more to the mix). However, to celebrate the return of top-tier European football, Premier Sports is currently offering La Liga TV to Sky customers ABSOLUTELY FREE until July 1 - and even extending the free offer to its standalone Premier Player streaming platform, which can be watched by anyone on a wide range of devices. It's never been easier to get a free Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live stream than it is today! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the match as per above, don't worry about geo-blocking – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to access your subscription and watch all the action just like you would at home.

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: FREE La Liga live stream in the US

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga soccer until 2024, including Tuesday's match between these sides at opposing ends of the table. So if you have a subscription, then you can watch on TV or via the BeIN Sports Connect app. If you don't, you need look no further than great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. It offers BeIN Sports as part of its super affordable $10 a month World Sports package - and best of all there's currently a FREE trial offer so you can watch this week's La Liga fixtures without paying a penny! Those who prefer Spanish language coverage can also get it via Sling's Best of Spanish bundle, which also costs an eminently reasonable $10 a month - though there's no free trial in this instance. Kick-off time for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao in the US is 4pm ET or 1pm PT - and anyone who can't access their usual streaming service from abroad should check out a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao in Canada

As with the US, BeIN Sports and the network's BeIN Sports Connect mobile app are where to head for Canadian La Liga fans this season. If you don't want to subscribe to BeIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage in the country. Kick-off for this match in Canada is 4pm ET or 1pm PT - and any Canadians who find themselves abroad for the La Liga restart can always try a VPN to tap into their local coverage as usual.

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao for FREE in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports who has secured exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee - but you don't have to pay a premium price, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and multiple ESPN channels. It's a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao and all this weekend's La Liga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Aussie football fan will need to set their alarms for this clash between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao with kick-off at 6am AEST on the morning of Wednesday, June 24.

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao online in New Zealand

As with their Antipodean neighbours, Kiwi footy fans need to head to BeIN Sports to watch the return of La Liga and live stream Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao. In New Zealand, it costs from $19.78 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile. It's a n8am NZST kick-off on Wednesday morning for those looking to tune in, so make sure you've some coffee handy.