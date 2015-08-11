Sony Smartwatch 3: 10 things you didn't know
One of the smartest wearables around
Introduction
The Sony Smartwatch 3 is the company's best smartwatch so far. In fact, it's so good, it's made our list of best smartwatches, taking the top spot over the Apple Watch.
Not only does it use the latest version of Android Wear, but it also provides users a variety of options for GPS tracking, data access and more.
The wearable device received a number of positive reviews from critics, and was praised for its powerful GPS system.
But how powerful is it, exactly? And aside from some well-received features, is that all the Smartwatch 3 has to offer users?
We did the research and discovered a number of functions within the Sony Smartwatch 3 that you probably didn't know about.
Track your sleep patterns
While the Smartwatch 3 doesn't come with a heart rate monitor installed, it still has the ability to track certain health functions. For example, you can install the SLEEP for Android app (Free for basic app, $4.99/£2.60/AU$3.70 for the unlocked version), which uses the Smartwatch 3's accelerometer to measure your sleep habits. The app also has the ability to graph this data and requires users to solve math problems to deactivate their alarm
Save your battery life with Cinema Mode
While Sony originally promised that the Smartwatch 3 would have a two-day battery life, we found when we reviewed the device that we had to charge the battery at least once a day to keep going.
If users want to improve the watch's battery life, they should consider using Cinema Mode. Cinema Mode changes the watch settings so that it can only be activated via the power button.
There are two ways to activate Cinema Mode; it can be activated it by swiping down on the Smartwatch 3, then swiping right to left in order to pull out the Cinema Mode screen; or by double-clicking the power button.
Use as a standalone device
While most Android Wear devices are designed to work in unison with Android smartphones, the Smartwatch 3 does have some limited functionality even if it's separated from its paired device. For example, you could use the Smartwatch 3 to view the time and date, set an alarm, use the stopwatch, use the timer, view your agenda for the day and view your step count all while out of range of your Android phone.
Quickly reply to emails
Android Wear allows users to quickly reply to emails via their phone. Most emails are displayed as "cards," small boxes of subtext that present essential information (such as weather and traffic). If you want to view an email and quickly respond, you can open the email and reply with just a few swift motions. Say "Email" and the name of a contact, which will pull up a speech bubble, and then you can transcribe your message and email it to your subject directly from your smartwatch.
If you need to respond to a particular message, you can swipe right to left on the message to pull out the "Reply" tab. If you tap the "Reply" button, you'll receive the options of either picking an answer from a selection of pre-written responses or entering a spoken reply by saying the message aloud.
Track packages through your phone
It can be very stressful to track packages. What if you gave the shipper the wrong address? What if someone intercepts the package? Thankfully the Smartwatch 3 simplifies the tracking experience for Gmail users. All package-related emails received via the Smartwatch interface will be displayed as cards on the watch's screen.
Pay with Android Pay (one day)
Google's Android Pay lets users pay for products with only their smartphones and smartwatches. The Sony Smartwatch 3 has a built-in NFC chip, meaning users can pay for their products with just the watch and the installed app. However, users will have to wait for Android M to access Android Pay, but thankfully the new Android update will be out this fall.
Reject an incoming call with a predefined message
Sometimes you get a call and want to respond, but you just can't answer right then and there. If you have to reject a call, you can choose from a few pre-written text messages available on your Sony Smartwatch 3. To respond, wipe upwards from the bottom of the screen of your watch and choose from the available messages. This saves you one more step in letting the caller know you're unavailable, or will get back to them before long.
Completely waterproof
Like most smartwatches, the Smartwatch 3 is completely waterproof. According to Sony, the Smartwatch3 has an IP68 sealing rating. That means you can go swimming with it on for about a half-hour in water up to five feet deep. It's also completely rain and sweat proof. Just make sure you wipe it off after exposing it to water.
Track your golf game
One of the unique features on the Smartwatch 3 is that it has the ability to track your location via an independent GPS tracker. A number of developers have taken advantage of this feature in their own apps, providing you with real-time information based on where you're located. For all you aspiring Jordan Spieths and Michelle Wies out there, this includes your golf game. Combine your Smartwatch 3 with the Golfshot app, and you cana number of golf-related stats. For example, the watch can track distance to the pin, shot distance and golf news. The app has more than 40,000 golf courses in its database, and minimizes the need to have your phone out on the course.
Retrieve missed notifications
Sometimes, in the midst of life, you dismiss notifications that are really important without thinking about. For example, you might swipe away the notification reminding you of an upcoming anniversary dinner reservation r without even thinking about it. How do you get that notification back?
If you swipe from the bottom up on your Smartwatch 3, you'll pull up a "Dismissing" panel, which will show you a list of recently dismissed notifications. If the notification is still there on the list, then you can tap the undo button, which will make it reappear on the watch's screen.