How To Reset Your Apple ID

In the early days of the iTunes Store, Apple was fairly lenient about your account name and password for the service. With the advent of the Apple ID and all of the moving parts it taps into, that’s all changed, with Cupertino requiring new users to create Apple IDs from their email addresses. If you’re looking for a new identity or just want to join the cool kids by using your email address too, read on.



While Apple makes it quite easy to change the password attached to your Apple ID, changing the account name itself is a bit more cloaked in mystery -- that is, unless you know where to look. Apple’s website features a single hub on their website for editing your Apple ID, so let’s have a look at this relatively pain-free process.

Point your browser to the My Apple ID page of Apple’s website, which is where users can create an Apple ID or manage their current account. Click “Manage Your Account” to continue.

Now you’ll need to sign in with your existing Apple ID and password. You remember them, right?

Next you’ll see a variety of options for managing your Apple ID, including editing the email, physical addresses and phone numbers attached to it. On the right side of the screen you’ll see an “Apple ID” section with a blue “Edit” link -- click this to continue.

The current Apple ID will turn into an editable field where you can now type whatever new Apple ID you’d like to use. If you change your mind, hit the Cancel link to the right.

Otherwise, make your change and click the large blue “Save Changes” button at the bottom of the screen.

As long as no one else is using your chosen Apple ID (and if you’re using an email address, you should be free and clear), the changes will be recorded and you’ll see a friendly green checkmark with the words “Your changes have been saved” next to it. If you’re using a new email address, you may be asked to verify it with Apple -- just click the link in the email and you’ll be good to go.



That’s it! While you’re visiting My Apple ID, we recommend you have another look at your addresses, phone numbers, language and contact preferences, just to make sure they’re all up to date. Now wasn’t that easy?



