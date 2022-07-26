Commonwealth Games live stream: how to watch Birmingham 2022 online for free

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Adam Peaty and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are some of the stars in action at the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games, which are fittingly being held in Birmingham, the City of a Thousand Trades. With 6,500 athletes set to go for gold in 280 events spanning 20 different disciplines, it's the biggest sports event in the world outside the Olympics, and here's how to watch a 2022 Commonwealth Games live stream wherever you are right now - including ways to watch every event for FREE.

Commonwealth Games live stream 2022 Dates: Thursday, July 28 - Monday, August 8 Host city: Birmingham, England FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | CBC Sports (opens in new tab) (CA) | 7Plus (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Whether you're happiest on the court, sand, pitch, track, road or in the pool or the ring, the Commonwealth Games has something for you. Birmingham 2022 has expanded the programme to make this the most expansive Commonwealth Games in history, with women’s T20 cricket, 3x3 basketball, 3x3 wheelchair basketball and mixed synchronised diving set to take their place alongside the more traditional fare, such as swimming, boxing, and track and field.

Alexander Stadium will provide the backdrop for the athletics, where the local crowd will be getting behind the likes of Dina Asher-Smith, KJT, and Laura Muir, who's representing Scotland. This could be the final Games for 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce, who's likely to be at the heart of some of the most exhilarating action alongside Jamaican compatriots Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Peaty, who missed the World Aquatics Championships earlier this year, will be one of the main attractions at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, which will also host the latest clashes between Canadian star Kylie Masse and Australian icon Kaylee McKeown.

Don't risk the wrath of Birmingham 2022 mascot Perry the Bull. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2022 Commonwealth Games live stream wherever you are.

Remember that Canadian, British and Australian nationals can tune into CBC, iPlayer and 9Now from abroad by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Commonwealth Games: live stream Birmingham 2022 for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viewers can watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in the UK, with the event being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and through the BBC Red Button. Coverage typically begins at 8.30am BST - though there are some exceptions - and continues deep into the nights. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Watch a Commonwealth Games live stream from outside your country

If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a Commonwealth Games live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN for the Commonwealth Games

Using a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games free on CBC Sports is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch 2022 Commonwealth Games: live stream FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sports fans in Canada can live stream the 2022 Commonwealth Games on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab) for free. It has some of the most comprehensive and easy to navigate coverage worldwide. Coverage starts as late (or early) as 2am ET / 11pm PT on some days, with live streams continuing into the afternoons. So, if you're looking to watch as much of Birmingham 2022 as possible, CBC should be your first port of call. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule (opens in new tab) for full details of what's on and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch 2022 Commonwealth Games: live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie sports fans can watch the Commonwealth Games for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7 (opens in new tab) and the 7 Network's suite of TV channels. That means viewers can also fire up a free World Aquatics Championships live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Coverage typically begins at 5.30pm AEST, but because of time differences, a lot of the action also takes place in the dead of night.

Can I watch Commonwealth Games 2022 in the US?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the US at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

2022 Commonwealth schedule and events

