Big Ten Tournament live stream 2022: how to watch college basketball online

A wild end to the regular season has set up a Big Ten Tournament that’s ripe for a Cinderella story and a giant-killing or two, with lowly Nebraska running just as hot as top-seeded Illinois. Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 Big Ten Tournament live stream and watch the NCAA college basketball online no matter where you are in the world.

Watch Big Ten Tournament finals with Paramount+ 7-day FREE trial

Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue and Rutgers have all secured double-byes that guarantee them a place in the quarter-finals, where they’ll be well-rested for the four teams that come through the first and second rounds.

The Fighting Illini snatched the top seed off Wisconsin last weekend. The Badgers dropped to second after losing to the Cornhuskers of all teams! Nebraska, seeded 13th out of 14 teams, enter the tournament on a three-game winning streak. A deep run would be sensational.

The 14-6 Boilermakers are being hotly tipped for the title, having come a handful of buzzer-beaters away from topping the standings, while Iowa, who fell out of the top four at the last, could be dark horses. Rutgers, meanwhile, need to bounce back after a recent sticky patch.

Follow our guide on how to watch a 2022 Big Ten Tournament live stream wherever you are in the world.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

2022 Big Ten Tournament live stream: how to watch college basketball in the US without cable

Coverage of the Big Ten Tournament is shared between the Big Ten Network and CBS, and that gives cable cutters a few options in the States. All of the first round, second round and quarter-final games are being shown by the Big Ten Network, while CBS is showing the semi-finals and the Championship game. If all you want are the CBS games, then you can watch them all on Paramount Plus. Use the 7-day FREE trial. It's $4.99 per month thereafter. For full coverage, try the FuboTV 7-day FREE trial. Fubo has both the Big Ten Network and CBS. It's $64.99 per month after the first week but you can cancel at any time. Your final option is the Sling TV 3-day FREE trial. You'll need to choose the Sling Blue package with the Sports Extra add-on to get Big Ten. There's no CBS on Sling, however.

2022 Big Ten Tournament live stream: how to watch college basketball in the US on cable

Coverage of the Big Ten Tournament is shared between the Big Ten Network and CBS. All of the first round, second round and quarter-final games are being shown by the Big Ten Network, while CBS is showing the semi-finals and the Championship game. If you have the channels on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or live stream the action on the Fox Sports website (for BTN's coverage) or on the CBS website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.

How to watch 2022 Big Ten Tournament basketball from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Big Ten Tournament from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Big Ten Tournament live stream: how to watch college basketball in Canada

The Big Ten Network is also available in Canada, through a number of cable providers including Access, Cogeco, Eastlink, Execulink, Rogers Cable, Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct. Head to your service provider's website, log-in with your credentials, and you'll be able to stream the Big Ten Tournament online just like you'd watch it on TV - though there's no streaming-only option for Big Ten fans, unfortunately.

2022 Big Ten Tournament basketball schedule

All times are given in ET. Subtract 3 hours for PT; add 5 hours for GMT, 16 hours for AEDT.

ROUND 1

Wednesday, March 9

Nebraska vs Northwestern - 6.30pm

Minnesota vs Penn State - 25 minutes after previous game

ROUND 2

Thursday, March 10

Indiana vs Michigan - 11.30am

Game 1 Winner vs Iowa - 25 minutes after previous game

Maryland vs Michigan State - 6.30pm

Game 2 Winner vs Ohio State - 25 minutes after previous game

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday, March 11

Game 3 Winner vs Illinois - 11.30am

Game 4 Winner vs Rutgers - 25 minutes after previous game

Game 5 Winner vs Wisconsin - 6.30pm

Game 6 Winner vs Purdue - 25 minutes after previous game

SEMI-FINALS

Saturday, March 12

Semi-Final 1 - 1pm

Semi-Final 2 - 25 minutes after previous game

2022 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT BASKETBALL FINAL

Sunday, March 13