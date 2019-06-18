The best EOFY laptop sales in Australia: save a packet on a powerhouse device

One of the most popular consumer electronic devices to be heavily discounted during the end-of-financial-year sales in Australia are laptops. Several retailers offer excellent bargains on a plethora of devices, including the traditional clamshell laptops, ultrabooks and 2-in-1/tablet hybrids, that are tax deductible.

However, purchasing a laptop, even during a sale period, is an expensive and daunting task. Not only will you need to figure out the right specs for your needs, you’ll also need to find one that fits in your budget.

So, if you’re looking to get yourself a cheap laptop or pocket extra savings on a premium model, you’ve come to the right place. The Australian TechRadar team is scouring the internet for the deepest discounts on the best laptops across a range of specifications. We’ll find you some ultrabooks, gaming behemoths and portable convertibles across different price points so you can find something to match your needs.

Keep in mind, however, that no matter how awesome a deal on the day appears, purchasing a new laptop is a major investment – and you’ll need to make sure that what you're buying will suit your needs.

EOFY laptop deals

Most of the laptop deals on this page are limited time only – Dell changes its bargains each week. So be sure to check back regularly to see if the particular model you're after is discounted or not.

Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB + 1TB / GTX 1070 | $2,298 (was $3,099; save $801) You can save a fair whack on this gaming laptop right now from the Microsoft store, knocking over $800 off the price. The Alienware 15 features a 15-.6inch display, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, and perhaps most impressively, a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. Ideal for gamers on the go!

Alienware m17 Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 512GB + 1TB / RTX 2080 | $3,499 (was $4,999; save $1,500) If you're really serious about gaming on the go, this absolute unit from Alienware will serve you very well. Packed with the latest and greatest Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU with 8GB VRAM, this one of the best graphics cards money can buy. It's also paired with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, a huge 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD, and a stunning 17.3-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 | i7 / 8GB / 256GB | $2,077 (was $2,447; save $370) With JB's Sale, you can get an awesomely-specc'd out Surface Laptop 2 for almost $400 off – featuring an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and all the sleek features that the Microsoft ultrabook is known for, such as it's gorgeous 13.5-inch touschscreen. With this model, you can even get it in Burgundy, Platinum, Cobalt Blue, or Black finishes.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | i5 / 8GB / 128GB | $1,145 (was $1,348; save $203) If you're after an even more lightweight, compact and versatile solution, then the Surface Pro 6 with its 12.3-inch touch display deftly treads the balance of notebook power and tablet convenience. You can get the latest Microsoft 2-in-1 with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD for as little as $1,145.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 | i5 / 8GB / 128GB | $1,268 (was $1,498; save $230) Although the Surface Laptop 2 deal above is a real pearler, for those without the need for more intense processing power or as much SSD storage, you can get Microsoft's flagship laptop for just under $1,300. It's still packing an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage and a 13.5-inch touch screen.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (9380) | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | $1,799 (was $2,299; save $500) It may not have the most powerful processor under the hood but this is still one of our favourite ultrabooks here at TechRadar. Normally you'd only see a 15% discount but Dell is currently shaving 20% off the usual price tag, saving you $500 on this silver beauty.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (9380) | i7 / 8GB / 256GB | $1,999 (was $2,499; save $500) Need that extra boost that a Core i7 CPU can provide? There's 20% off for the more powerful version too, with $500 saved on the same silver model but with the 8th-gen i7 processor.View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus X5 V8 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD / GTX 1070 | $2,499 (was $3,399; save $900) This is a great price for this 15-inch beast, boasting a powerful CPU, plenty of system memory alongside a GTX 1070 graphics card to take care of your gaming needs and a heck of a lot of storage. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad E480 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | $899 (was $1,499; save $600) If your work doesn't require too much processing power, this is a great bargain. This 14-inch work horse is currently about 45% off at Lenovo, promising a decent amount of battery life and a Full HD screen.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 5 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | $1,319 (was $2,199; save $880) When you get a 14-inch laptop that weighs as light as this one yet is tough as nails, it's always worth considering it as a good work machine. The bargain becomes even more appealing with 40% shaved off the price tag too, making this X1 Carbon device quite affordable.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 730 (13) with Pen | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | $2,099 (was $2,999; save $900) For an ultra-portable 2-in-1 option with plenty of oomph, this 13-inch Yoga 730 is an excellent bargain, considering it ships with the Lenovo Active Pen 2. A powerful processor, 16GB of RAM and plenty of solid-state storage adds to the appeal, along with the 27% discount.View Deal

Dell G7 17 | i5 / 8GB / 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD / RTX 2060 | $2,099 (was $2,799; save $700) This laptop houses a powerful and faster graphics chip so you can keep on top of your gaming needs. And you get 25% off the RRP, meaning you save $700 on this 17-inch beast, making it a pretty decent option for a gaming laptop on a budget. View Deal

How to find the best laptop deal during EOFY

There are so many laptops being discounted during the EOFY sale period that you’d be forgiven if the jargon confuses you. If you can't decide which laptop is best for your needs – be it in terms of technical specifications, brand or type of device – we’re here to help.

And the best advice we can give you is that if a machine seems like a steal after discount, it could be an older model that doesn’t have enough power under the hood to keep them running for years to come. These older laptops could fall short of your needs.

To help you avoid this, we’ve put together a short guide so you can make an informed decision and get yourself the best laptop deal this June.

Features to look for

1. Brand name

So, what specifically should you keep an eye out for when buying a laptop? The best place to start is with the brand name. Be careful not to opt for a brand name you are unfamiliar with or don’t trust simply because their devices come with the cheapest price tags. Considering the amount of money you’ll sink into the purchase of a good machine, you’ll want it to last for a few years at least – meaning you buy from well-known manufacturers like Apple, Dell, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Asus or, indeed, Microsoft.

2. Portability

If you’ve already decided on the brand, the next thing to consider is the size of the machine. Laptops commonly come in 13, 14, 15 and 17-inch flavours. The smaller devices will not only be more portable, they’re often cheaper as well. The larger siblings, however, offer more screen real estate and more space under the hood for more powerful components, including a bigger battery. You’ll also need to consider the weight of the device as well – if you need to carry it around for work, then a compact notebook weighing about 1.5kg or less is ideal.

3. Technical specifications

To get the best bang for your buck, it’s important to consider the core parts of the laptop – the processor (CPU), system memory, storage and – to a lesser degree – graphics (GPU). The most common CPUs will be from Intel, and the latest generation of the Core i5 processors are decently powerful. The Core i7 is the most powerful choice in every case, though the average user may not need that kind of grunt unless it’s for heavy-duty tasks like gaming and video editing.

The next thing to consider is system memory. Ideally, you want at least 4GB of RAM, though 8GB or above is preferable if you’re keen on some video games. We’d also recommend you find a laptop that uses a solid-state drive (SSD) for storage. They offer very reliable performance and you’ll find that apps and programs will load very quickly.

If you’re a casual gamer, laptops with integrated graphics should be fine – and this is what you’ll find in most laptops. That means the GPU is built into the CPU, limiting the performance. If you’re deep into gaming, then you’ll need a discrete GPU that sits separate from the CPU. However, it’s worth noting that prices can soar quickly when it comes to powerful GPUs.

4. Display

Most mid-range laptops will offer a Full HD (1920 x 1080) display as standard, but there will be more budget options with 1366 x 768 resolution, which is fine for smaller screens. In fact, a lower resolution is often great for a laptop with lower specs as there are lesser pixels for the processor and graphics card to shift, thus optimising performance. Though a 4K screen looks and sounds like a great idea, it’ll take a serious toll on your machine’s core components and sometimes it’s worth sacrificing a bit of image quality for a smoother frame rate and longer battery life.