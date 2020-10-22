Singles' Day 2020 sales: all the best deals and real bargains

Singles' Day (or Guanggun Jie) – not to be confused with Singles Appreciation Day – had its humble beginnings in China to celebrate the pride of being single. It started in 1993 as Bachelor’s Day at Nanjing University, quickly spreading to other universities during the next few years.

November 11 (11/11) was chosen as the day for celebrating single-dom as the number 1 best represents someone sailing solo. Parties are organized where singles can mingle and, more recently, it has become the largest shopping day in China, spearheaded by retail giant Alibaba.

Singles' Day, however, is no longer restricted to China. With Alibaba operating worldwide, Single’s Day sales have spread to South-East Asia and is now creeping further south, heading below the equator to Australia and, potentially, New Zealand.

In 2019, Alibaba set a new world record for the most payment transactions made during the unofficial holiday, raking in a staggering $38.4 billion in just 24 hours. And, we’re expecting the retailer to outdo that performance in 2020.

Singles' Day offers in Singapore and Malaysia

To give you an idea of what you can expect from the Singles' Day event in 2020, we've left some of examples of deals from previous years below. Please note, all of the deals listed below have expired, but we'll be adding new 2020 deals as they become available.

EXPIRED (Singapore) Xbox One X | save S$110 on consoles and bundles If you're after Microsoft's most powerful gaming console to date, you're in luck as, just for Single's Day, you can save S$110 on the console alone, or on any bundle. Good time to stock up on those games you've been wanting to play.

EXPIRED (Singapore) Microsoft Surface Book 2 i7 / 16GB / 1TB HDD | usually S$4,588 now S$3,911.11 It's the second iteration of the best 2-in-1 money can buy, but just for Single's Day, Microsoft Singapore is discounting this powerful configuration of the Surface Book 2. While you won't get solid-state storage, you will get a whopping 1TB to stock your files.

EXPIRED (Singapore) Panasonic Lumix TZ110 travel compact | usually S$1,049 now S$795 This is the Panasonic camera that introduced us to the 1-inch sensor in a diminutive travel zoom. You get 10x of optical zoom alongside 4K video capture, touchscreen controls and built-in Wi-Fi for $254 less than its usual retail value.

EXPIRED (Singapore) Sony KD-65X7500 4K smart TV | usually S$3,699 now $2,899 4K smart TVs are expensive, but Single’s Day is a great opportunity to upgrade your entertainment system to this 65-inch UHD telly. You can save S$800 when shopping from Harvey Norman in Singapore, bringing the retail price down by 21%.

EXPIRED (Singapore) Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (body only) | usually S$5,199 now S$3,924.30 This full-frame DSLR has been a favourite amongst pros for a long time now. And while it is rather expensive, Single's Day is a great opportunity to snag this excellent camera direct from Canon for less with the use of the checkout code Can11Nov.

EXPIRED (Malaysia) DJI Spark Fly More Combo (Meadow Green) | usually RM2,499 now RM1,999 Malaysian shoppers can score 20% off on the DJI Spark Fly More Combo from Senheng. It's the best entry-level drone that's a lot of fun to fly, however you'll find it only in the green color option.

EXPIRED (Malaysia) Samsung 58NU7103K 4K UHD smart TV | usually RM3,799 now RM2,699 Need to upgrade your entertainment system? While a fancy QLED will burn a hole in your pocket, Malaysian shoppers can get 29% off on this excellent 58-inch 4K smart TV from Senheng.