Click Frenzy 2019: all the best tech deals in Australia

UPDATE: The November edition of Click Frenzy 2019 is officially over but some retailers are still going strong. There are quite a few items on our list that continue to be discounted, so in case you missed them over the last day, take a gander today. Be quick, though, as these offers won't be live for very long.

Everyone around the world is waiting with bated breath for Black Friday to come around so they can bag some bargains. In Australia, however, we get the opportunity to save some dosh well before the big sale begins.

November also brings Click Frenzy to our screens – an online sale event that sees thousands of shoppers converge on the Click Frenzy website to snag a great bargain and pocket plenty of savings.

The sale event was created in 2012 as Australia’s answer to Cyber Monday in the US, only without being linked to the same US-centric timing.

The Click Frenzy event centralises hundreds of deals from a large number of Australian online retailers on one location for 24 hours only. The Click Frenzy site has been built to withstand an enormous amount of traffic, and offers a marketplace that allows shoppers to search by brand, item, category or just browse the large number of deals.

The 24-hour frenzy has, in the past, broken the Click Frenzy website, though. So if you want to snag a bargain, you don’t have a large window to shop. Stay calm as the TechRadar team is here to help – we'll keep our finger on the pulse of all things tech and list the offers right here so you don't have to wade through the quagmire that is the Click Frenzy website.

Best Click Frenzy 2019 tech deals

Laptops, PCs & accessories

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$1,799 (was AU$2,999; save AU$1,200) Scoring a whopping 40% discount on this powerful convertible is a very tempting offer. In fact, there's no guarantee this will repeat over Black Friday. So if you need a 2-in-1, then this configuration of this 15-incher won't disappoint, with a powerful 10th-gen Intel CPU under the hood, and plenty of system memory and storage to boot. Just be sure to use the checkout code FRENZY40 to save AU$1,200. Offer ends Thursday, November 14.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,259 (was AU$2,099; save AU$840) If you think the specs of the aforementioned Inspiron 15 7000 is overkill for your needs, then this configuration, powered by a 10th-gen i5 is also 40% off with the use of the checkout code FRENZY40, shaving AU$840 off the RRP. Keep in mind that this configuration is already discounted on Dell's site, but the code reduces the price by another hundred dollars. This deal expires November 14.View Deal

Dell Vostro 14 5000 | i7 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$999 (was AU$1,829; save AU$830) This business laptop comes with a massive 45% off on its regular RRP, offering AU$830 in savings, provided you use the code FRENZY45 at checkout before November 14. If you don't, this machine will cost you over the $1K mark. For under a thousand dollars, you get the latest Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of memory and a decent amount of storage, making this a great bargain.View Deal

Dell G7 17 gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,249 (was AU$2,999; save AU$750) There's a lot to like about this 17-inch gaming beast, with the power of a 9th-generation Core i7 processor combined with a dedicated Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics chip keeping you on top of your game. Not to mention 16GB of RAM and a huge amount of storage. Let's not forget the 25% discount currently available with the use of the code FRENZY25 at checkout by November 14.View Deal

[EXPIRED] Lenovo Legion Y530 | i5 / 8GB / 512GB / GTX1050 | AU$999 (was AU$1,699; save AU$700 ) Ever think you could get yourself a brand-new 15-inch gaming laptop for just a three-figure price tag? While we admit it's not as powerfully specced as some of the other gaming beasts in this list, there's enough grunt under the hood to take care of most of your gaming needs. And who can say no to a 41% discount? Just be sure you use the code CLICKFRENZY at checkout to save AU$700 on this machine, with the offer ending November 13 .

Alienware m15 gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / RTX 2080 | AU$3,899 (was AU$5,199; save AU$1,300) A 4K UHD monitor on a gaming laptop means you'll be burning a massive hole in your pocket, but if you're keen on that top-class clarity then this 15-inch Alienware laptop is worthwhile indeed, with 25% off during Dell's Click Frenzy sale. It's not too often you get specs like these combined with an OLED screen, so we'd suggest you jump on this deal if it was a gaming laptop you were after. Just be sure to use the code FRENZY25 at checkout before the offer ends on November 14.View Deal

[EXPIRED] Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 2) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / GTX1650 | AU$2,519.30 (was AU$3,599; save AU$1,079.70 ) If the Legion gaming laptop isn't powerful enough for your needs, and you'd prefer a Lenovo, then there's plenty of grunt under this machine's hood, with a 9th-gen Core H-series CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics. Plenty of system and memory and storage as well, all for 30% off the RRP with the use of the checkout code CLICKFRENZY , applicable only until November 13.

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 all-in-one desktop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | AU$1,500 (was AU$2,499; save AU$999) Not everyone needs a laptop. If you've been keen on investing in a desktop for home or office use, this is a heck of a purchase at 40% off the usual RRP with the use of the checkout code FRENZY40. With the latest Intel CPU under the hood and 16GB of RAM, there's plenty of power here to multitask to your heart's content, and then some. Storage is also not going to ever be an issue either. These specs for that kind of price, this is a steal!View Deal

HP Envy x2 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,399 (was AU$1,799; save AU$400) An ultra-sleek device, this laptop suits busy people on the move. Inside the slim shell is a 7th-generation Core i5 processor, which can handle multi-tasking with ease. This machine comes with 4G connectivity, and with up to 14 hours of battery life, you'll always be connected. Use the checkout code FRENZY400 at checkout to shave AU$400 off the RRP.View Deal

Omen by HP gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD / GTX 1070 | AU$1,699 (was AU$2,599; save AU$900) There's a massive $900 saving to be had on this Omen gaming laptop when using the code FRENZY900 at checkout. The 8th-generation i7 paired with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics will ensure you keep your head in the game. This machine is designed with upgrades in mind with single panel access, and does not skimp on storage.View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming 790 | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD / RTX 2070 | AU$1,688 (was AU$2,998; save AU$1310) If you’d rather a desktop PC for your gaming needs, this well-specced deal is hard to beat. With an 8th-generation i7 processor accompanying Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070, you’ll get smooth performance and crisp graphics. This discount shaves 43% off the regular price, so if you’re after a name-brand gaming rig, this is a pretty excellent deal. Don’t forget to use the code FRENZY1300 at checkout.View Deal

Alienware AW5520QF 55-inch OLED gaming monitor | AU$5,249 (was AU$6,999; save AU$1,750) At AU$7,000 this whopper of a monitor was only for the exceedingly well-heeled, but this near-AU$2,000 discount brings it down to a price that even the quite well-heeled can afford, provided they have the space for this screen. With 120Hz FreeSync support, this is the world's first 55-inch OLED monitor, promising to immerse you into vast and adventurous worlds. To avail the discount, though, you'll need to use the code FRENZY25 at checkout.View Deal

[SOLD OUT] HP Pavilion x360 | i7 / 8GB / 512GB | AU$1,299 (was AU$1,699; save AU$400 ) This 2-in-1 is a twisty laptop on a 360-degree hinge. Its 8th-gen processor will keep things running smoothly, and you can control your computer right from the display with a Full HD touchscreen. Paired with HP Audio Boost, this device is great for streaming content too. Just be sure to add the code FRENZY400 at checkout to avail the discount.

Home entertainment

Samsung 55-inch Q60 QLED 4K TV | AU$1,345 (was AU$2,099; save AU$754) It's the latest in telly technology, meaning it usually costs a pretty penny. However, TV prices are dropping like flies and this could be your chance to get a 55-inch QLED for an affordable price, thanks to VideoPro's Click Frenzy offer on its online storefront, where there's AU$754 to be saved on Samsung's 55-inch Q60 series TV.View Deal

[EXPIRED] Sony 75-inch Z9F Master Series 4K smart TV | AU$3,499 (was AU$7,999; save AU$4,500 ) You had better make space for this huge screen in your home as this kind of price is unbelievable for a 75-inch 4K UHD telly. It's way less than even half price! Thanks to Click Frenzy, this whopper of a TV is down to just AU$3,499, making this quite the steal. In fact, we're not sure we'll see this kind of price during Black Friday. Get a wriggle on, though, as this bargain will disappear midnight tonight (November 13) .

[EXPIRED] Sony 55-inch A9G Master Series OLED 4K Ultra HD smart TV | AU$2,999 (was AU$5,199; save AU$2,200 ) The latest flagship of Sony’s TV fleet got a five-star review right here on TechRadar, and now you can pocket a AU$2,200 saving on this super slick TV. It’s OLED display tech produces stunning 4K HDR images and the built-in speakers offer superb sound quality. If that sounds like a nice addition to your lounge room, don’t wait – this is another offer that ends at midnight tonight (November 13) .

[EXPIRED] Sony 65-inch A9G Master Series OLED 4K Ultra HD smart TV | AU$4,499 (was AU$7,199; save AU$2,700 ) Continuing Sony’s savings on its flagship TV fleet, the Japanese electronics giant has also slashed the price of this OLED 4K screen. The Master Series usually comes with an understandably exorbitant price tag, so if you’ve got $4,500 to spend on a telly, and the space to fit it, this is one of the best 65-inch TVs currently available.

Sony 85-inch X85G LED 4K Ultra HD smart TV | AU$3,890 (was AU$6,599; save AU$2,709) Immerse yourself in 85-inches of screen real estate with this enormous TV. This is a decent discount on offer for a 4K HDR UHD television, so if you’ve got the space for this whopper, it might be time to upgrade your current telly. If you’d prefer to buy direct from Sony , it has the same model for AU$3,995. That’s AU$105 more expensive, but hey, you’ll be buying directly from Sony *shrug*.View Deal

[EXPIRED] Sony 49-inch X7000G 4K smart TV | AU$799 (was AU$1,199; save AU$400 ) Don't quite need that whopper of a TV? Then this 49-inch 4K telly might be the answer, particularly since it's a Sony with a three-figure price tag but only until midnight tonight (November 13) . At this price, you could save enough to invest in a sound bar too, if you needed one.

[EXPIRED] Sony HT-X8500 2.1ch sound bar | AU$399 (was AU$599; save AU$200 ) Talking about that sound bar: this 2.1ch device allows you to enjoy Dolby Atmos and DTS:X from a single unit. There's a subwoofer built in, promising deep bass, and will pair very nicely indeed with your new 4K smart TV.

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$369 (was AU$549; save AU$180) While it's possible that the price of our favourite noise cancelling headphones will drop further over Black Friday, it is just that: a possibility. If you don't want to take the chance, grab the black set or the platinum silver option from Kogan for AU$369, which is cheaper than the discounted price on Sony's own site.View Deal

[EXPIRED] Bose QC35 II | AU$375 (was AU$499; save AU$124 ) While it's possible to find these popular noise cancelling cans for marginally lesser on other retail sites, it's rare for Bose to discount it on its own site. However, the audio giant has joined the frenzy and is offering all colour variants of the QuietComfort 35 II for much less than its actual RRP.

Bowers & Wilkins PX Wireless (Soft gold) | AU$393 (was AU$549; save AU$156) B&W is a designer brand that, for the average user, is too expensive to consider. However, the PX Wireless is a superb set of cans that our colleagues over at What Hi-Fi? gave a five-star rating to on their review. So if you’re craving a touch of fancy with superb sound, then the PX Wireless is down to a much more affordable AU$393 at VideoPro, but this offer ends November 17.View Deal

[EXPIRED] Bose QC20 | AU$299.95 (was AU$369.95; save AU$70 ) With true wireless 'buds taking over the in-ear market, it's easy to forget these QuietComfort 20 headphones. They were the first in-ear noise-cancelling 'buds from Bose and have always cost a pretty penny. However, the company is discounting these excellent headphones by AU$70 just for Click Frenzy. Keep in mind, though, these particular ones on sale are compatible with Apple devices only.

Samsung Galaxy Buds | AU$160 (was AU$249; save AU$89) These true wireless headphones are available as a bonus offer if you buy a Galaxy Watch Active 2 or one of the S10 phones, but to get the 'buds alone, you'd be shelling out nearly AU$250. But Toby's Deals has one of the cheapest prices yet on these new headphones, with the black colour option now available for a sweet low price of just AU$160.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro | AU$109.95 (was AU$149.95; save AU$40) As we mentioned earlier, it's rare to see deep discounts on Bose's on site, but the frenzy sure is on with the audio company discounting even this tiny package. Don't be fooled by its size, as the SoundLink Micro packs a massive punch – it's big sound from a very small Bluetooth speaker, and now available for under AU$110.View Deal

Smart home

Bose Home Speaker 300 | AU$288 (was AU$399; save AU$111) Bose is synonymous with great audio hardware, although the company’s foray into smart speakers was slow to kick off. However, there are two to choose from now, with the smaller Home Speaker 300 currently discounted at VideoPro by over AU$110. That’s not a bad deal for a smart speaker that not only promises Bose’s signature soundscape but also puts both Alexa and Google Assistant at your beck and call. This price is available on the black and silver colour variants, with the offer ending November 17.View Deal

Cameras

Canon EOS 90D + 18-55mm kit lens | AU$1,768 (was AU$2,099; save AU$331) Canon’s latest DSLR is one heck of a camera, offering an excellent 32.5MP sensor and superb dynamic range that captures plenty of details. It also comes in at an affordable price point, but this is your chance to get a kit bundled with a lens for less than its original RRP, with VideoPro shaving over AU$330 off the full price. So if you are a beginner or an enthusiast looking for the heftiness of a DSLR, we’d definitely recommend this one.View Deal

[SOLD OUT] Sony Alpha A7 III (Body only) | AU$2,299 (was AU$3,099; save AU$800 ) This full-frame mirrorless camera takes the second spot on our list of the best mirrorless cameras on the market for good reason. The 24.2MP sensor is excellent in a range of lighting conditions, and at this price point, this advanced camera is a steal. Never before have we seen such a low price from Sony, but you'll need to get a wriggle on as this offer is only for just a day only .

Wearables

Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS Multisport Watch (Black) | AU$299 (was AU$599; save AU$300) You don’t have to be an ironman to take advantage of the Forerunner 735XT’s superb tracking prowess. It might be getting on in age, but it’s still one of the best multisport watches available on the market today, with Rebel Sport slashing the premium price of this wearable by a whopping AU$300. That’s half price, and the lowest price we’ve seen so far. So grab it now if you’re keen. Offer expires November 14.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3 | AU$169 (was AU$229; save AU$60) The Fitbit Charge 3 is our favourite all-round fitness tracker, and for a limited time, Rebel has taken 20% off this excellent wearable. It’s lightweight, but packs a punch with a full fitness suite that automatically tracks your heart rate, steps and sleep. The device is water resistant for up to 50m, and comes in a lovely rose gold blue grey colour variant along with the black. Keep in mind you may find a cheaper price during Black Friday later this month, but if you can’t wait this is a significant saving.View Deal

[EXPIRED] Fitbit Inspire HR | AU$143.20 (was AU$179; save AU$35.80 ) | You might not need all the bells and whistles offered by the Fitbit Charge 3, and if that’s the case, the Fitbit Inspire HR is a great option for you. This slick tracker is lighter and slimmer than the Charge 3, has 24/7 heart rate monitoring and also tracks your sleep stages. You’ll have access to Fitbit’s great app features, and on Rebel, you can grab this device in black and lilac for a low price of AU$143.

Garmin Vivofit 4 | $79 (was AU$159; save AU$80) Getting a 50% discount on anything is a superb bargain, particularly when it comes to helping yourself, or a loved one, get fit. The Vivofit 4 is a no-frills fitness tracker that does more than enough to keep you on track, and is currently available at a nice low price of just AU$79 at Rebel Sport. What sweetens this deal is the extra band in the box. This offer ends November 14.View Deal

[EXPIRED] Garmin Vivosmart 4 | AU$159.20 (was AU$199; save AU$39.80 ) If you’re loyal to the Garmin brand, this fitness tracker is our highest ranked Garmin product. While the brand is known for high-end wearables geared towards athletes, the Vivosmart is the brand’s foray into the everyday fitness tracker market at an affordable price point. You won’t miss out on any fantastic features though, this device is designed with your health and wellbeing in mind, and is available in both black and grey with rose gold colour options at Rebel Sport for a smidge over AU$159.

Appliances

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal | AU$599 (was AU$899; save AU$300) The V10 range the best Dyson cordless vacuum... and then the V11 came along and changed the game. However, that meant, the V10 saw a price drop, although Kogan has slashed the price even further for Click Frenzy, with the V10 Animal available for just AU$599, a much more affordable price than its actual RRP.View Deal

When is Click Frenzy 2019

Click Frenzy occurs twice a year in Australia – once in the merry month of May and the other just before Black Friday in November.

This year, the second Click Frenzy fever is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, and will last for 29 hours. The sale will kick off at 7pm AEDT on the day and will go on through then entirety of November 13, finally clocking off at midnight.

How to find the best Click Frenzy deals

This year, online shoppers will be treated to thousands of deals from over 500 retailers, including Myer, The Good Guys, Bose and HP.

There’ll be over 4,000 deals to choose from, meaning you’re not going to have the time, or the patience, to find the best tech bargains amongst everything else.

One way to filter the deals is to subscribe to the Click Frenzy newsletter email, the other is to stick with us, especially if you’re after consumer tech. To save you time and energy, and so you can get some sleep, we’ll wade through the mire of deals and handpick the choicest tech bargains.

Deals predictions for Click Frenzy 2019

So, what can you expect from this year’s online shopping frenzy? More of the same from earlier in the year, at the very least.

Dell has been offering excellent discounts in the lead up to Black Friday, so we wouldn’t be surprised if you can snag a great deal on a range of their laptops this time around. We’ve got our fingers crossed for the XPS 13.

Bose saw a decent discount back in May during Click Frenzy and we're expecting at least the same kind of offer this time aIround as well. However, with Single's Day sales currently enticing shoppers and Black Friday yet to arrive, chances are we may see a slightly bigger discount if retailers want to keep the competition brewing.

Sony too has been generous with its audio offering this November, so keep your eyes peeled for a significant saving on the electronic giant’s superb WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones.

With the silly season approaching, you may have been thinking it’s time to get a Fitbit. Get a head start on your health kick and keep an eye out for a discount on one of these popular trackers. You could even snag a Fitbit smartwatch, with possible offers on both the Ionic and the latest iteration of the Versa.

With new flagship handsets announced this year from different manufacturers, you can expect some excellent bargains on last year’s models. We could potentially see the iPhone XS and the iPhone XR go on sale on some retail sites, while the current Samsung flagships could also be discounted.

Gamers can expect bundles from both Sony and Microsoft, with some of the hottest titles of 2019 coming bundled with the hardware. Whether we’ll get the chance to snag The Outer Worlds as a bundle remains to be seen though.