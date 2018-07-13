YouTube TV gives users one week free following World Cup livestream outage

YouTube TV suffered an outage in the middle of the semifinal match between England and Croatia on Wednesday, causing outrage among viewers.

To (somewhat) make up for the flop, YouTube TV is giving users a one-week credit, according to an email sent to customers, reports Variety.

If you have the $40/month package, you'll save $10. YouTube TV apologized for the outage in the email, after having done so on Twitter the day of the match.

One free week may not make up for missing the excitement of the elimination match live, but at least YouTube TV is offering something to frustrated fans.

The service notes a full replay of the game is also available in the Library tab.