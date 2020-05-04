You can watch most of the Star Wars saga on Sling TV for free this week

To celebrate Star Wars Day, Sling TV is showing the first eight films in the saga as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in its on-demand video section.

That’s great for subscribers, obviously, but it’s also great for anyone who hasn’t yet tried the service as all the films in the saga are available on Sling TV’s free tier that can be accessed with just an email and a zip code.

According to Sling, the films will be available from May 4 through May 10 and, to sweeten the deal, it's giving away an autographed Mace Windu lightsaber to one lucky viewer. (You can see all the details on the sweepstakes here.)

The caveats are that the free tier is heavily ad-supported and Sling will very likely use the email to pester you about upgrading to one of its two paid subscription packages - Sling Blue or Sling Orange. That said, by and large the free trial is a great way to dip your toes into the service while celebrating the force-focused holiday.

Wait, what about Episode XI: The Rise of Skywalker?

Right, so unfortunately Sling is only hosting Episodes I-VIII and Rogue One - if you want to watch Episode IX you’ll have to rent it or stream it on Disney Plus.

The good news is that Disney Plus is also offering a 7-day free trial (albeit one that requires credit card information) so it is totally possible to stream all the movies in the franchise for free.

Not only does Disney Plus have Episode IX, but it also has The Mandalorian and Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy which is essential viewing for anyone looking to hone their knowledge on a galaxy far, far away.