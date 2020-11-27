You can save $300 on the old Dell XPS 15 with this Black Friday laptop deal

If you're out there looking for a Black Friday laptop deal, you may have seen a bunch of laptops with technically dated parts. And, while this Black Friday deal on the 2019 Dell XPS 15 is technically that, it's still definitely worth the asking price, with some caveats.

Right now, Dell is selling the 2019 Dell XPS 15 with a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU for $1,049, which is a great deal for one of the best laptops of 2019.

However, this specific configuration is complicated to recommend, even at this Black Friday price. The Processor is going to be fine, but you're still paying over $1,000 for a laptop with just 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus a dated chassis. One of the things we loved so much about the Dell XPS 15 was that it completely redesigned the chassis, following closer in the footsteps of the Dell XPS 13, a laptop that consistently blows us away with its svelte design.

You can open up the Dell XPS 15 and upgrade both the RAM and the SSD to something more bearable in 2020, so we'd only recommend this version of the laptop to people who are comfortable doing that. If you're not comfortable with that, you can find a faster laptop for less.

Want to play some games? Check out our Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Dell XPS 15: $1,349 $1,049 at Dell

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops on the market. This version is old, using the older design, so it's not quite on the same level as the new version. Still, at $1,049 for a Core i7 with a dedicated GTX 1650 GPU, it's hard to argue with the value. View Deal

If you're not in the US, we went ahead and gathered up all the best Dell XPS 15 deals down below, so you can find a great deal no matter where you are.