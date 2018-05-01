You can pre-order the LG V30S ThinQ in the US, but you probably shouldn’t

The LG V30S ThinQ is now available for pre-order in US. Announced at MWC 2018, this is LG’s slightly improved take on the 2017 LG V30, boasting a boost in the RAM department, up to 6GB of RAM over four, double the storage at 128GB, and smart camera features.

These small tweaks come at a big price, though. B&H is offering the V30S ThinQ for $929, a price that’s well above the cost of the LG V30, as well as many other recommended Android flagship phones.

Is the V30S ThinQ a good phone? Yes. But at this point in 2018, to say that the V30S ThinQ is a bad value is a bit of an understatement. Compared to the LG G7 ThinQ that’s set to launch on May 2, this one features last year’s Snapdragon 835 – a proficient, but outdated chipset. For the same amount of money, you could buy two Essential Phones.

A strange phone released at a stranger time

We weren’t sure if the device would ever roll out on a global basis, and frankly, we weren’t sure if it deserved to because of its strictly iterative adjustments to the V30 formula, and what with the LG G7 ThinQ coming very soon.

If you have an LG V30, there’s little reason to upgrade. The V30S ThinQ has the same design and similar internal components down to the screen and chipset. While it’s great that LG just released a V30 update that brings the AI Cam and Bright Mode (the V30S ThinQ’s highlight smart features), doing so makes it extremely difficult to recommend.

