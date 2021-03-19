You can now order UFC 260 to watch Miocic vs Ngannou 2 - here's how

Can Francis Ngannou prise Stipe Miocic's heavyweight belt away from him at the second attempt? We'll get an answer on Saturday, March 27, with this title fight rematch - the much-anticipated headline bout for UFC 260.
Widely considered to be the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, firefighter-paramedic Miocic defeated the then up-and-coming Ngannou back in 2018 in a gruelling battle that went all the way, settled by a unanimous points decision.
Ngannou has responded well to that setback, with “The Predator” scoring four consecutive first-round knockouts in his last four bouts, proving that he is more than earned the right to face Cleveland’s finest once more.
The fight tops a stacked UFC 260 bill which also sees UFC featherweight champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski follow his back-to-back victories over Max Holloway with a defence of his crown against Brian “T-City” Ortega.
Read on to discover how to order ESPN Plus's UFC PPV now and get prepared to watch eagerly-awaited Miocic vs Ngannou rematch at UFC 260.
UFC 260 in the US exclusively on ESPN Plus
See UFC 260 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV
Over in the US trying to track down your UFC 260 stream? ESPN Plus has the exclusive rights, meaning it is the one place to watch it. You can tune in to watch all of the action including preliminary fights on Saturday, March 27 from 6.15pm ET / 3.15pm PT.
There are three options on cost, which depend on whether or not you already subscribe to the service.
1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers
If you already enjoy the fruits of ESPN Plus, then it's very straight forward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $69.99 to watch UFC 260.
2. UFC 260 + ESPN Plus
If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, then you can take advantage of this great value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $89.98. That gets you both the UFC 260 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $60 alone!
3. UFC 260 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle
Your final option is to buy access to UFC 260 for $82.99 and, with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So that's a jam-packed 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - think all of Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars and stacks more - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, AND the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu.View Deal
What does a UFC fan receive with their ESPN+ subscription?
As well as all the action from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, a subscription to ESPN+ opens up access to exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.
Outside of UFC live streams and coverage, ESPN Plus continues to pick up loads of other great live sport action. Alongside top rank boxing, it also shows loads of European soccer, and even gets the odd NHL and NFL game. Considering you get the whole year for less than an effective $30 with the above bundle, it's hard to ignore the value.
